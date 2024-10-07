NationalPolitics

Check full schedule, candidates list and result date

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 7, 2024
0 82 2 minutes read

  • Home
  • News
  • Kulgam Assembly Elections 2024: Check full schedule, candidates list and result date

The result for Jammu and Kashmir constituency, Kulgam is scheduled to be announce on October 8, 2024. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Kulgam Assembly Elections 2024: Check full schedule, candidates list and result date
Kulgam Assembly Elections 2024: Check full schedule, candidates list and result date (Photo Credit- PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Jammu and Kashmir will undergo polls for the first time after the abrogation of article 370. Political parties across the Union Territory has conducted electoral campaigns ahead of the elections to present their manifestos and agendas. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) schedule, the results for the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections are slated for October 8, 2024, with the elections concluding by October 10, 2024.

The Assembly Elections for the Kulgam constituency took place during the first phase on September 18, 2024. The key candidates of the Kulgam constituency includes- Mohd Amin Dar (JKPDP), Sudarshan Singh (JKNPP), and Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami (CPM).

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Important Dates

Important Dates: Phase 1 (All 24 ACs)

Important Dates: Phase 2 (All 26 ACs)

Important Dates: Phase 3 (All 40 ACs)

Candidates list of Kulgam Assembly Elections 2024

Political parties like- Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (Bhim), and several other parties have announced their candidates from the Kulgam Constituency. Here is the list of 9 candidates contesting in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 from Kulgam constituency:

Candidate Name Political Party
Mohd Amin Dar Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party
Sudarshan Singh Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (Bhim)
Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami Communist Party of India (Marxist)
Mohammad Aaqib Dar Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party
Nazir Ahmad Laway Jammu & Kashmir People Conference
Afrooza Banoo Independent
Sajad Ahmad Dar Independent
Sayar Ahmad Reshi Independent
Zaman Irshad Parry Independent

Kulgam Assembly elections result (2014)

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami of Communist Party of India (Marxist) won Kulgam constituency seat defeating Nazir Ahmad Laway of Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Party (JKPDP) by a margin of 334 votes.

Candidate Name Party Level Votes Vote share Margin
Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami CPM Winner 20,574 38.69% 334
Nazir Ahmad Laway JKPDP Runner Up 20,240 38.06%
Imran Nabi Dar JKN 3rd 8,273 15.56%

Kulgam Assembly elections result (2008)

In 2008 Assembly Elections, Mohmad Yousuf Rather from Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured victory over Kulgam constituency seat with 17,175 polled votes. While, Nazir Ahmad Laway of Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Party (JKPDP) trails over second position with 16,939 votes.

Candidate Name Party Level Votes Vote share
Mohmad Yousuf Rather CPM Winner 17,175 34.24%
Nazir Ahmad Laway JKPDP Runner Up 16,939 33.77%
Safder Ali Khan JKN 3rd 5,792 11.55%

Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 7, 2024
0 82 2 minutes read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

FIR filed against Yati Narsinghanand for remarks on Prophet Muhammad following AIMIM’s complaint

October 6, 2024

Chennai Police issues traffic Advisory, Check routes to avoid, timings and other key details

October 6, 2024

Chennai Police issues traffic Advisory, Check routes to avoid, timings and other key details

October 6, 2024

Both Congress and BJP will form government in Haryana according to…

October 5, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow