Kulgam Assembly Elections 2024: Check full schedule, candidates list and result date

The result for Jammu and Kashmir constituency, Kulgam is scheduled to be announce on October 8, 2024. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Jammu and Kashmir will undergo polls for the first time after the abrogation of article 370. Political parties across the Union Territory has conducted electoral campaigns ahead of the elections to present their manifestos and agendas. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) schedule, the results for the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections are slated for October 8, 2024, with the elections concluding by October 10, 2024.

The Assembly Elections for the Kulgam constituency took place during the first phase on September 18, 2024. The key candidates of the Kulgam constituency includes- Mohd Amin Dar (JKPDP), Sudarshan Singh (JKNPP), and Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami (CPM).

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Important Dates

Important Dates: Phase 1 (All 24 ACs)

Candidates list of Kulgam Assembly Elections 2024

Political parties like- Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (Bhim), and several other parties have announced their candidates from the Kulgam Constituency. Here is the list of 9 candidates contesting in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 from Kulgam constituency:

Candidate Name Political Party Mohd Amin Dar Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party Sudarshan Singh Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (Bhim) Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami Communist Party of India (Marxist) Mohammad Aaqib Dar Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Nazir Ahmad Laway Jammu & Kashmir People Conference Afrooza Banoo Independent Sajad Ahmad Dar Independent Sayar Ahmad Reshi Independent Zaman Irshad Parry Independent

Kulgam Assembly elections result (2014)

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami of Communist Party of India (Marxist) won Kulgam constituency seat defeating Nazir Ahmad Laway of Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Party (JKPDP) by a margin of 334 votes.

Candidate Name Party Level Votes Vote share Margin Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami CPM Winner 20,574 38.69% 334 Nazir Ahmad Laway JKPDP Runner Up 20,240 38.06% Imran Nabi Dar JKN 3rd 8,273 15.56%

Kulgam Assembly elections result (2008)

In 2008 Assembly Elections, Mohmad Yousuf Rather from Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured victory over Kulgam constituency seat with 17,175 polled votes. While, Nazir Ahmad Laway of Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Party (JKPDP) trails over second position with 16,939 votes.

Candidate Name Party Level Votes Vote share Mohmad Yousuf Rather CPM Winner 17,175 34.24% Nazir Ahmad Laway JKPDP Runner Up 16,939 33.77% Safder Ali Khan JKN 3rd 5,792 11.55%

