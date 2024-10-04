Check full schedule, candidates list and result date

Haryana Assembly constituency, Ladwa will go to polls on October 5, 2024. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Haryana Legislative Assembly.
Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Important Dates
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 5th September 2024 (Thursday)
Last date of scrutiny of nominations: 12th September 2024 (Thursday)
Date for scrutiny of nominations: 13th September 2024 (Friday)
Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: 16th September 2024 (Monday)
Date of poll: 5th October 2024 (Saturday)
Date of Counting: 8th October 2024 (Tuesday)
Date before which election shall be completed: 10th October 2024 (Thursday)
Candidates list of Ladwa Assembly Elections 2024
Political parties like- Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, and several other parties have announced their candidates from the Ladwa constituency after Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the election schedule. Several independent candidates have also filled their nominations to contest for the Ladwa assembly seat.
|Joga Singh Umri
|Aam Aadmi Party
|Nayab Singh
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Mewa Singh
|Indian National Congress
|Vinod Kumar Sharma
|Jannayak Janta Party
|Sapna Barshami
|Indian National Lok Dal
|Man Singh Bapda
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|Vikram Singh Saini
|Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
|Satish Kumar
|Rashtriya Garib Dal
|Subhaash Saini
|Bhartiya Sarvodaya Party
|Ashok Saini Hamid Pur
|Independent
|Parveen Kumar
|Independent
|Bhajan Singh
|Independent
|Rajkumar
|Independent
|Kashyap Ram Chander
|Independent
|Vikramjeet Singh Cheema
|Independent
Ladwa Assembly elections result (2019)
In the 2019 Assembly Elections, the Indian National Congress (INC) candidate won with 57665 votes while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dr. Pawan Saini trailed in second position with 45028 votes.
|Candidate
|Party
|Level
|Total Valid Votes
|%Votes Polled
|Total Votes
|Total Electors
|Mewa Singh
|INC
|Winner
|57665
|41.9 %
|137763
|183470
|Dr. Pawan Saini
|BJP
|Runner up
|45028
|32.7 %
|137763
|183470
|Sapna Barshami
|INLD
|3rd
|15513
|11.3 %
|137763
|183470
Ladwa Assembly elections result (2014)
In the 2014 Ladwa Assembly Elections, DR. PAWAN SAINI of BJP won the elections securing 42445 votes while Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Bachan Kaur Barshami trailed behind with 39453 votes.
|Candidate
|Party
|Level
|Total Valid Votes
|%Votes Polled
|Total Votes
|Total Electors
|Dr. Pawan Saini
|BJP
|Winner
|42445
|30.91 %
|137327
|165885
|Bachan Kaur Barshami
|INLD
|Runner up
|39453
|28.73 %
|137327
|165885
|Kailasho Saini
|INC
|3rd
|33052
|24.07 %
|137327
|165885
