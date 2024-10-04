Home

Ladwa Assembly Election 2024: Check full schedule, candidates list and result date

Haryana Assembly constituency, Ladwa will go to polls on October 5, 2024. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Haryana Legislative Assembly.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: As the date approaches for the Ladwa constituency election in Haryana, voters are eager to cast their votes and elect their assembly representative. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s schedule of events, Ladwa will go to polls on October 5.

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 5th September 2024 (Thursday)

Last date of scrutiny of nominations: 12th September 2024 (Thursday)

Date for scrutiny of nominations: 13th September 2024 (Friday)

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: 16th September 2024 (Monday)

Date of poll: 5th October 2024 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: 8th October 2024 (Tuesday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 10th October 2024 (Thursday)

Candidates list of Ladwa Assembly Elections 2024

Political parties like- Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, and several other parties have announced their candidates from the Ladwa constituency after Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the election schedule. Several independent candidates have also filled their nominations to contest for the Ladwa assembly seat.

Joga Singh Umri Aam Aadmi Party Nayab Singh Bharatiya Janata Party Mewa Singh Indian National Congress Vinod Kumar Sharma Jannayak Janta Party Sapna Barshami Indian National Lok Dal Man Singh Bapda Peoples Party of India (Democratic) Vikram Singh Saini Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party Satish Kumar Rashtriya Garib Dal Subhaash Saini Bhartiya Sarvodaya Party Ashok Saini Hamid Pur Independent Parveen Kumar Independent Bhajan Singh Independent Rajkumar Independent Kashyap Ram Chander Independent Vikramjeet Singh Cheema Independent

Ladwa Assembly elections result (2019)

In the 2019 Assembly Elections, the Indian National Congress (INC) candidate won with 57665 votes while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dr. Pawan Saini trailed in second position with 45028 votes.

Candidate Party Level Total Valid Votes %Votes Polled Total Votes Total Electors Mewa Singh INC Winner 57665 41.9 % 137763 183470 Dr. Pawan Saini BJP Runner up 45028 32.7 % 137763 183470 Sapna Barshami INLD 3rd 15513 11.3 % 137763 183470

Ladwa Assembly elections result (2014)

In the 2014 Ladwa Assembly Elections, DR. PAWAN SAINI of BJP won the elections securing 42445 votes while Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Bachan Kaur Barshami trailed behind with 39453 votes.

Candidate Party Level Total Valid Votes %Votes Polled Total Votes Total Electors Dr. Pawan Saini BJP Winner 42445 30.91 % 137327 165885 Bachan Kaur Barshami INLD Runner up 39453 28.73 % 137327 165885 Kailasho Saini INC 3rd 33052 24.07 % 137327 165885

Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Haryana Legislative Assembly.












