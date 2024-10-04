Home

Uchana kalan Assembly Election 2024: Check full schedule, candidates list and result date

Haryana Assembly constituency, Uchana Kalan will go to polls on October 5, 2024. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Haryana Legislative Assembly.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: As the voting day approaches near, the voters of Uchana kalan constituency in Haryana are eagerly awaiting for their chance to cast vote in Assembly elections 2024 scheduled for October 5. The results will be declared on October 8, 2024. Here are some important details about the Uchana kalan constituency assembly elections which you should know before casting your vote.



Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 5th September 2024 (Thursday)

Last date of scrutiny of nominations: 12th September 2024 (Thursday)

Date for scrutiny of nominations: 13th September 2024 (Friday)

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: 16th September 2024 (Monday)

Date of poll: 5th October 2024 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: 8th October 2024 (Tuesday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 10th October 2024 (Thursday)

Candidates list of Uchana kalan Assembly Elections 2024

Political parties like- Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, and several other parties have announced their candidates from the Uchana Kalan constituency after Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the election schedule. Several independent candidates have also filled their nominations to contest for the Ladwa assembly seat.

Candidate Name Political Party Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri Bharatiya Janata Party Dushyant Chautala Jannayak Janta Party Brijendra Singh Indian National Congress Pawan Fauji Aam Aadmi Party Master Ajit Arya Republican Party of India (A) Amarjeet Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) (Simranjit Singh Mann) Vinod Pal Singh Dulganch Indian National Lok Dal Ishwar Khatkar Fouji Independent Gurmal Singh Independent Joginder Independent Dilbag Sandil Independent Devender Independent Devender Sheoran Independent Comrade Pal Singh Independent Bijender Independent Bijender Singh Independent Comrade Ramesh Khatkar Independent Virender Ghogharian Independent Virender Pal Independent

Uchana Kalan Assembly elections result (2019)

In 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections, JJP candidate Dushyant Chautala defeated BJP’s Prem Lata with 47,452 votes, securing 92,504 polled votes, while Prem Lata trails behind with 45,052.

Candidate Name Party Level Votes Vote share Margin Dushyant Chautala JJP Winner 92,504 58.39% 47,452 Prem Lata BJP Runner Up 45,052 28.44% Samarjit BSP 3rd 6,264 3.95%

Uchana Kalan Assembly elections result (2014)

In Haryana Assembly Elections 2014, Prem Lata of Bhartiya Janata Party won with 7,480 margin votes over Indian National Lok Dal’s candidate Dushyant Chautala , who secured 72,194 votes.

Candidate Name Party Level Votes Vote share Margin Prem Lata BJP Winner 79,674 49.14% 7,480 Dushyant Chautala INLD Runner Up 72,194 44.53% Randheer BSP 3rd 3,112 1.92%

