Check full schedule, candidates list and result date

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: As the voting day approaches near, the voters of Uchana kalan constituency in Haryana are eagerly awaiting for their chance to cast vote in Assembly elections 2024 scheduled for October 5. The results will be declared on October 8, 2024. Here are some important details about the Uchana kalan constituency assembly elections which you should know before casting your vote.
Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Important Dates
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 5th September 2024 (Thursday)
Last date of scrutiny of nominations: 12th September 2024 (Thursday)
Date for scrutiny of nominations: 13th September 2024 (Friday)
Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: 16th September 2024 (Monday)
Date of poll: 5th October 2024 (Saturday)
Date of Counting: 8th October 2024 (Tuesday)
Date before which election shall be completed: 10th October 2024 (Thursday)
Candidates list of Uchana kalan Assembly Elections 2024
Political parties like- Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, and several other parties have announced their candidates from the Uchana Kalan constituency after Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the election schedule. Several independent candidates have also filled their nominations to contest for the Ladwa assembly seat.
|Candidate Name
|Political Party
|Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Dushyant Chautala
|Jannayak Janta Party
|Brijendra Singh
|Indian National Congress
|Pawan Fauji
|Aam Aadmi Party
|Master Ajit Arya
|Republican Party of India (A)
|Amarjeet Singh
|Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) (Simranjit Singh Mann)
|Vinod Pal Singh Dulganch
|Indian National Lok Dal
|Ishwar Khatkar Fouji
|Independent
|Gurmal Singh
|Independent
|Joginder
|Independent
|Dilbag Sandil
|Independent
|Devender
|Independent
|Devender Sheoran
|Independent
|Comrade Pal Singh
|Independent
|Bijender
|Independent
|Bijender Singh
|Independent
|Comrade Ramesh Khatkar
|Independent
|Virender Ghogharian
|Independent
|Virender Pal
|Independent
Uchana Kalan Assembly elections result (2019)
In 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections, JJP candidate Dushyant Chautala defeated BJP’s Prem Lata with 47,452 votes, securing 92,504 polled votes, while Prem Lata trails behind with 45,052.
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote share
|Margin
|Dushyant Chautala
|JJP
|Winner
|92,504
|58.39%
|47,452
|Prem Lata
|BJP
|Runner Up
|45,052
|28.44%
|Samarjit
|BSP
|3rd
|6,264
|3.95%
Uchana Kalan Assembly elections result (2014)
In Haryana Assembly Elections 2014, Prem Lata of Bhartiya Janata Party won with 7,480 margin votes over Indian National Lok Dal’s candidate Dushyant Chautala , who secured 72,194 votes.
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote share
|Margin
|Prem Lata
|BJP
|Winner
|79,674
|49.14%
|7,480
|Dushyant Chautala
|INLD
|Runner Up
|72,194
|44.53%
|Randheer
|BSP
|3rd
|3,112
|1.92%
