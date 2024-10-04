Home

News

Rewari Assembly Elections 2024: Check full schedule, candidates list and result date

Haryana Assembly constituency, Rewari will go to polls on October 5, 2024. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Haryana Legislative Assembly.



Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Rewari Assembly Elections 2024: Check full schedule, candidates list and result date

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Rewari is an assembly constituency which comes under Rewari district of Haryana State. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Haryana Assembly Elections will held on October 5, 2024 and results will be declared on October 8, 2024.

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 5th September 2024 (Thursday)

Last date of scrutiny of nominations: 12th September 2024 (Thursday)

Date for scrutiny of nominations: 13th September 2024 (Friday)

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: 16th September 2024 (Monday)

Date of poll: 5th October 2024 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: 8th October 2024 (Tuesday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 10th October 2024 (Thursday)

Candidates list of Rewari Assembly Elections 2024

Major political parties- Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, and several others have announced their candidates from the Rewari Constituency. Here is the list of 10 candidates contesting in Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 from Rewari constituency:

Candidate Name Political Party DR. Krishan Kumar Bharatiya Janata Party Jawahar Lal Aam Aadmi Party Dr. M.L. Ranga Indian National Congress Sampat Ram Dahanwal Indian National Lok Dal Dr. Lekhram Mehra Loktanter Suraksha Party Inder Singh Independent Baljeet Independent Mangat Ram Independent Raj Narayan Independent Sunil Kumar Independent

Rewari Assembly elections result (2019)

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, Chiranjeev Rao of Indian National Congress (INC) won from Rewari seat defeating Sunil Kumar of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 1,317 votes.

Candidate Name Party Level Votes Vote share Margin Chiranjeev Rao INC Winner 43,870 27.82% 1,317 Sunil Kumar BJP Runner Up 42,553 26.99% Randhir Singh Kapriwas IND 3rd 36,778 23.33%

Rewari Assembly elections result (2014)

In 2014 Assembly Elections, Randhir Singh Kapriwas from Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won from Rewari constituency with a margin of 45,466 votes from Satish Yadav of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), who trailled behind with 11,539 votes.

Candidate Name Party Level Votes Vote share Margin Randhir Singh Kapriwas BJP Winner 81,103 52.92% 45,466 Satish Yadav INLD Runner Up 35,637 23.25% Ajay Singh INC 3rd 31,471 20.53%

Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.











