NationalPolitics

Check full schedule, candidates list and result date

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 4, 2024
0 62 2 minutes read

  • Home
  • News
  • Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly Elections 2024: Check full schedule, candidates list and result date

Haryana Assembly constituency, Garhi Sampla-Kiloi will go to polls on October 5, 2024. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Haryana Legislative Assembly.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024
Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly Elections 2024: Check full schedule, candidates list and result date

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Anticipation continues to build as the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency in Haryana’s Rohtak district prepares for upcoming assembly election, which is set to take place on October 5. However, the results will be declared on October 8, 2024.

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 5th September 2024 (Thursday)

Last date of scrutiny of nominations: 12th September 2024 (Thursday)

Date for scrutiny of nominations: 13th September 2024 (Friday)

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: 16th September 2024 (Monday)

Date of poll: 5th October 2024 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: 8th October 2024 (Tuesday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 10th October 2024 (Thursday)

Candidates list of Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly Elections 2024

Major political parties- Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, and several others have announced their candidates from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Constituency. Here is the list of 12 candidates contesting in Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency:

Candidate Name Political Party
Anjani Ladha Jannayak Janta Party
Abhay Singh Chautala Indian National Lok Dal
Amir Chand Talwara Bharatiya Janata Party
Bharat Singh Beniwal Indian National Congress
Manish Arora Aam Aadmi Party
Nanak Singh Jan Sewak Kranti Party
Mayank Gidra Haryana Lokhit Party
Baldev Kumar Independent
Vikram Indora Independent
Surjeet Singh Independent

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly elections result (2019)

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Bhupinder Singh Hooda won from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat defeating Satish Nandal of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 58,312 votes.

Candidate Name Party Level Votes Vote share Margin
Bhupinder Singh Hooda INC Winner 97,755 65.82% 58,312
Satish Nandal BJP Runner Up 39,443 26.56%
Dr Sandeep Hooda JJP 3rd 5,437 3.66%

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly elections result (2014)

In 2014 Assembly Elections, Bhupinder Singh Hooda  from Indian National Congress (INC) won from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency with a margin of 47,185 votes from Satish Kumar Nandal of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), who trailed behind with 11,539 votes.

Candidate Name Party Level Votes Vote share Margin
Bhupinder Singh Hooda INC Winner 80,693 57.28% 47,185
Satish Kumar Nandal INLD Runner Up 33,508 23.78%
Dharamvir Hooda BJP 3rd 22,101 15.69%

Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 4, 2024
0 62 2 minutes read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Birla Carbon Launches Continua™ 8030 Sustainable Carbonaceous Material (SCM) for the Indian Subcontinent and Asia

October 4, 2024

iPhone lovers rejoice! After Mumbai, Delhi, Apple to open four more exclusive retail stores, check list of cities

October 4, 2024

Check full schedule, candidates list and result date

October 4, 2024

iPhone lovers rejoics! After Mumbai, Delhi, Apple to open four more exclusive retail stores, check list of cities

October 4, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow