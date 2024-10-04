Home

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly Elections 2024: Check full schedule, candidates list and result date

Haryana Assembly constituency, Garhi Sampla-Kiloi will go to polls on October 5, 2024. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Haryana Legislative Assembly.



Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Anticipation continues to build as the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency in Haryana’s Rohtak district prepares for upcoming assembly election, which is set to take place on October 5. However, the results will be declared on October 8, 2024.

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 5th September 2024 (Thursday)

Last date of scrutiny of nominations: 12th September 2024 (Thursday)

Date for scrutiny of nominations: 13th September 2024 (Friday)

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: 16th September 2024 (Monday)

Date of poll: 5th October 2024 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: 8th October 2024 (Tuesday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 10th October 2024 (Thursday)

Candidates list of Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly Elections 2024

Major political parties- Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, and several others have announced their candidates from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Constituency. Here is the list of 12 candidates contesting in Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency:

Candidate Name Political Party Anjani Ladha Jannayak Janta Party Abhay Singh Chautala Indian National Lok Dal Amir Chand Talwara Bharatiya Janata Party Bharat Singh Beniwal Indian National Congress Manish Arora Aam Aadmi Party Nanak Singh Jan Sewak Kranti Party Mayank Gidra Haryana Lokhit Party Baldev Kumar Independent Vikram Indora Independent Surjeet Singh Independent

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly elections result (2019)

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Bhupinder Singh Hooda won from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat defeating Satish Nandal of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 58,312 votes.

Candidate Name Party Level Votes Vote share Margin Bhupinder Singh Hooda INC Winner 97,755 65.82% 58,312 Satish Nandal BJP Runner Up 39,443 26.56% Dr Sandeep Hooda JJP 3rd 5,437 3.66%

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly elections result (2014)

In 2014 Assembly Elections, Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Indian National Congress (INC) won from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency with a margin of 47,185 votes from Satish Kumar Nandal of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), who trailed behind with 11,539 votes.

Candidate Name Party Level Votes Vote share Margin Bhupinder Singh Hooda INC Winner 80,693 57.28% 47,185 Satish Kumar Nandal INLD Runner Up 33,508 23.78% Dharamvir Hooda BJP 3rd 22,101 15.69%

