Home

News

Anantnag Assembly Elections 2024: Check full schedule, candidates list and result date

The result for Jammu and Kashmir constituency, Anantnag is scheduled to be announce on October 8, 2024. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Anantnag Assembly Elections 2024: Check full schedule, candidates list and result date (Photo Credit- PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Jammu and Kashmir will undergo polls for the first time after the abrogation of article 370. Political parties across the Union Territory has conducted electoral campaigns ahead of the elections to present their manifestos and agendas. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) schedule, the results for the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections are slated for October 8, 2024, with the elections concluding by October 10, 2024.

The Assembly Elections for the Anantnag constituency took place during the first phase on September 8, 2024. The key candidates of the Anantnag constituency includes- Syed Peerzada Wajahat Hussain (BJP), Peerzada Mohd Syed (INC), and Mehboob Beg (JKPDP).

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Important Dates

Important Dates: Phase 1 (All 24 ACs)

Candidates list of Anantnag Assembly Elections 2024

Political parties like- Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, Jammu & Kashmir Awami National Conference, and several other parties have announced their candidates from the Anantnag Constituency. Here is the list of 12 candidates contesting in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 from Anantnag constituency:

Candidate Name Political Party Syed Peerzada Wajahat Hussain Bharatiya Janata Party Peerzada Mohd Syed Indian National Congress Mehboob Beg Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party Rafiq Ahmad Kunroo Jammu & Kashmir Awami National Conference Sanjay Saraf Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party Mir Altaf Hussain Democratic Progressive Azad Party Nasir Ali Kochak Jammu & Kashmir All Alliance Democratic Party Hilal Ahmad Shah Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Tawseef Nisar Independent Javaid Ahmad Rather Independent Mohd Asif Bhat Independent Mansoor Hussain Soharvardi Independent Bilal Ahmed Mir Independent

Anantnag Assembly elections result (2014)

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Mufti Mohd Sayeed of Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Party (JKPDP) won Anantnag constituency seat defeating Hilal Ahmad Shah of Indian National Congress (INC) by a margin of 6,028 votes.

Candidate Name Party Level Votes Vote share Margin Mufti Mohd Sayeed JKPDP Winner 16,983 51.2% 6,028 Hilal Ahmad Shah INC Runner Up 10,955 33.03% Iftikhar Hussain Misger JKN 3rd 2,403 7.24%

Anantnag Assembly elections result (2008)

In 2008 Assembly Elections, Mufti Mohmad Sayeed from Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Party (JKPDP) secured victory over Anantnag constituency seat with 12,439 polled votes. While, Mirza Mehboob Beigh of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKN) trails over second position with 7,548 votes.

Candidate Name Party Level Votes Vote share Margin Mufti Mohmad Sayeed JKPDP Winner 12,439 39.49% 4,891 Mirza Mehboob Beigh JKN Runner Up 7,548 23.96% Liyaqat Ali Khan IND 3rd 1,895 6.02%

Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.











