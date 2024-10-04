NationalPolitics

Check full schedule, candidates list and result date

Haryana Assembly constituency, Julana will go to polls on October 5, 2024. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Haryana Legislative Assembly.

Julana Assembly Elections 2024
Julana Assembly Elections 2024: Check full schedule, candidates list and result (Photo Credit- PTI)

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Julana is an assembly constituency which comes under Jind district of Haryana State. According to Election Commission of India (ECI) schedule, the constituency will poll on October 5, 2024 with the key candidates Yogesh Bairagi (BJP) and Vinesh Phogat (INC).

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 5th September 2024 (Thursday)

Last date of scrutiny of nominations: 12th September 2024 (Thursday)

Date for scrutiny of nominations: 13th September 2024 (Friday)

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: 16th September 2024 (Monday)

Date of poll: 5th October 2024 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: 8th October 2024 (Tuesday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 10th October 2024 (Thursday)

Candidates list of Julana Assembly Elections 2024

Political parties like- Bhartiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, and several other parties have announced their candidates from the Julana Constituency. Here is the list of 12 candidates contesting in Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 from Julana constituency:

Candidate Name Political Party
Yogesh Kumar Bharatiya Janata Party
Vinesh Phogat Indian National Congress
Kavita Rani Aam Aadmi Party
Surender Lather Indian National Lok Dal
Amarjeet Dhanda Jannayak Janta Party
Jogi Sunil Rashtriya Garib Dal
Amit Sharma Independent
Inderjeet Independent
Coach Jasvir Singh Ahlawat Independent
Prem Independent
Bijender Kumar Independent
Ramrattan Independent

Julana Assembly elections result (2019)

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, Amarjeet Dhanda of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) won from Julana seat defeating Parminder Singh Dhull of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 24,193 votes.

Candidate Name Party Level Votes Vote share Margin
Amarjeet Dhanda JJP Winner 61,942 49.01% 24,193
Parminder Singh Dhull BJP Runner Up 37,749 29.87%
Dharmender Singh Dhull INC 3rd 12,440 9.84%

Julana Assembly elections result (2014)

In 2014 Assembly Elections, Parminder Singh Dhull from Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won from Julana constituency with a margin of 22,806 votes from Dharmnder Singh Dhull of Indian National Congress, who trailled behind with 31,826 votes.

Candidate Name Party Level Votes Vote share Margin
Parminder Singh Dhull INLD Winner 54,632 43.98% 22,806
Dharmender Singh Dhull INC Runner Up 31,826 25.62%
Arvind Kumar Sharma BSP 3rd 22,286 17.94%

Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.





