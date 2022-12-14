Check Guidelines On Processing Fee, Reward Points

According to the State Bank of India Cards & Payment Services website, two rules regarding redemption of voucher and Reward Points will be changed in the New Year 2023.

New Delhi: The SBI credit card rules for some cardholders will be changed from January 2023. State Bank of India Cards and Payment Services has updated certain rules for its SimplyCLICK Cardholders. According to the State Bank of India Cards & Payment Services website, two rules regarding redemption of voucher and Reward Points will be changed in the New Year 2023.

“From 6 Jan 2023, the Cleartrip voucher issued to SimplyCLICK Cardholders on reaching online spend milestone should be redeemed in a single transaction only and cannot be clubbed with any other offer or voucher. For more details,” SBI Cards & Payment Services said on its website.

Apart from this, the rules regarding Reward Points on online spending at Amazon.in with SimplyCLICK/SimplyCLICK will also change from January 1.

“Accrual of 10X Reward Points on online spends at Amazon.in with SimplyCLICK/SimplyCLICK Advantage SBI Card will be revised to 5X Reward Points w.e.f 01 Jan’23. Your card will continue to accrue 10X Reward Points on online spends at Apollo 24X7, BookMyShow, Cleartrip, EazyDiner, Lenskart & Netmeds,” SBI Cards & Payment Services said on its website.

“Charges on your credit card shall be revised/levied w.e.f. from 15 Nov’22. The processing fee on merchant EMI transactions has been revised to Rs 199 + applicable taxes from earlier Rs 99 + applicable taxes. Processing fee on rent payment transactions will be Rs 99 + applicable taxes,” it said.



