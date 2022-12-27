Check Guidelines, Schedule And Other Details

CBSE Practical Exams 2023 Latest News Today: The CBSE said it will hold practical examinations/ project assessment/internal assessment for classes 10 and 12 between January 2 and January 14.

CBSE Practical Exams Date Sheet Released. Exams From January 2: Check Guidelines, Schedule

CBSE Practical Exams 2023 Full Schedule: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the full schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 Practical exams. In the notification, the board said it will conduct the practical examinations/ project assessment/internal assessment for classes 10 and 12 between January 2 and January 14. The CBSE said the Class 12 practical exam shall be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board.

In the meantime, the CBSE has urged schools to ensure the timely completion of practical examinations of all students. The Board has also issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for the conduct of practical examinations.

“Prepare a plan based on the number of students registered in the school in concerned subjects and inform all the students timely, so that all students can appear in the practical examinations/ project assessment/internal assessment,” CBSE said in a statement.

CBSE further said it has issued guidelines to bring uniformity in instructions termed as “Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures for conduct of practical examinations, project, internal assessment”.

The CBSE said it will release the CBSE date sheet 2023 soon and the students who have registered for Class 10, 12 board exams can download the CBSE 10 date sheet 2023 and CBSE 12 date sheet 2023 from the CBSE official websites, cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

Check CBSE Guidelines:

In an official notification, the CBSE said the schools will have to start uploading marks or internal grades of practical exams, projects, and internal assessment from January 2, 2023 and the last date to upload marks of students will be February 14 only.

The CBSE has asked schools to upload marks/internal grades of students between January 2 and February 14, 2023.

The Board asked the schools to inform the students that they need to appear in the Practical Examination/Project Assessment during the schedule as given by the board.

The Practical Examination/Project Assessment of a student who may be absent on the day of examination due to any reason, shall also be re-scheduled within decided dates No request for special permission beyond the schedule shall be entertained by the Board.

The board said if a student is absent in the practical examination for session 2022-23, the student will be marked absent in the online system and if a student is absent on the day of the exam, due to any reason and his/her practical examination is to be conducted at a different date, s/he will be marked as ‘Re-scheduled’ instead of absent.

The board said the schools will be allowed to re-conduct the practical exam of students marked as Re- scheduled during the above schedule only.

CBSE Practical Exams 2023: Full Schedule

Date of start of practical examination, project, internal assessment January 2, 2023 Last date for completion of practical examination, project, internal assessment February 14, 2023 Date of start of uploading of marks, internal grades January 2, 2023 Last date for uploading of marks, internal grades February 14, 2023



