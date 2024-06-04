Check Here Full List of Winning And Losing Female Candidate

Home

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: As the vote counting is underway for the 18th Lok Sabha elections, the Bhartiya Janta Party is leading with 13 seats in Rajasthan, according to the Election

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: As the vote counting is underway for the 18th Lok Sabha elections, the Bhartiya Janta Party is leading with 13 seats in Rajasthan, according to the Election Commission of India. On the other hand, the Indian National Congress is leading with nine seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) – CPI(M), Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLTP), and Bharat Adivasi Party are leading with one seat each. For the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP contested all 25 seats under the NDA. Under the seat-sharing arrangement of the INDIA bloc, Congress contested the polls from 22 seats, while its allies Bharat Adivasi Party, CPI(M), and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) contested the elections from one seat each. Check Here Full List of Winning And Losing Female Candidates.

Bharatpur

Leading Candidate: SANJNA JATAV

Leading Party: Indian National Congress

Trailing Candidate: RAMSWAROOP KOLI

Trailing Party: Bharatiya Janata Party

Margin: 40199

