Check How The Yellow Metal

New Delhi: Gold rates have fallen on Tuesday, November 1. As per the latest data available on Goodreturns, one gram of 22 carat gold in India today costs Rs 4,659 as against Rs 4,660 yesterday and one gram of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 5,083 as against Rs 5,084 yesterday.

GOLD RATES ON NOVEMBER 1 | CHECK REVISED RATES IN YOUR CITY FOR TODAY

According to Goodreturns website, the latest price for top cities in India for today is enlisted here.

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,140 ₹51,430 Mumbai ₹46,590 ₹50,830 Delhi ₹46,740 ₹50,980 Kolkata ₹46,590 ₹50,830 Bangalore ₹46,640 ₹50,900 Hyderabad ₹46,590 ₹50,830 Nashik ₹46,620 ₹50,860 Pune ₹46,620 ₹50,860 Vadodara ₹46,620 ₹50,860 Ahmedabad ₹46,640 ₹50,900 Lucknow ₹46,740 ₹50,980 Chandigarh ₹46,740 ₹50,980 Surat ₹46,640 ₹50,900 Visakhapatnam ₹46,590 ₹50,830 Bhubaneswar ₹46,600 ₹50,830 Mysore ₹46,640 ₹50,900

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day as of now per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns that sourced it from reputed jewelers across the country. The prices may change as the day advances, keep a tab on this story that may be updated.