Tuesday, November 1, 2022
HomeNationalCheck How The Yellow Metal
National

Check How The Yellow Metal

admin
By admin
0
62



New Delhi: Gold rates have fallen on Tuesday, November 1. As per the latest data available on Goodreturns, one gram of 22 carat gold in India today costs Rs 4,659 as against Rs 4,660 yesterday and one gram of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 5,083 as against Rs 5,084 yesterday.Also Read – Gold Rates On Oct 31. Check The Yellow Metal’s Price Across Indian Cities Today

GOLD RATES ON NOVEMBER 1 | CHECK REVISED RATES IN YOUR CITY FOR TODAY

According to Goodreturns website, the latest price for top cities in India for today is enlisted here. Also Read – Gold Rates Today: Price For Yellow Metal Remains Stable On October 29. Check Revised Rates In Your City Here

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai ₹47,140 ₹51,430
Mumbai ₹46,590 ₹50,830
Delhi ₹46,740 ₹50,980
Kolkata ₹46,590 ₹50,830
Bangalore ₹46,640 ₹50,900
Hyderabad ₹46,590 ₹50,830
Nashik ₹46,620 ₹50,860
Pune ₹46,620 ₹50,860
Vadodara ₹46,620 ₹50,860
Ahmedabad ₹46,640 ₹50,900
Lucknow ₹46,740 ₹50,980
Chandigarh ₹46,740 ₹50,980
Surat ₹46,640 ₹50,900
Visakhapatnam ₹46,590 ₹50,830
Bhubaneswar ₹46,600 ₹50,830
Mysore ₹46,640 ₹50,900

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day as of now per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns that sourced it from reputed jewelers across the country. The prices may change as the day advances, keep a tab on this story that may be updated. Also Read – Gold Rates On October 28. Check The Price Change Across Top Indian Cities On Friday





Source link

Previous articleEx-Spurs guard Josh Primo becomes free agent
Next articlePriyanka Chopra Returns Home After 3 Years And First Thing She Does is Watch Koffee With Karan
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Check How The Yellow Metal

admin
By admin
0
62



New Delhi: Gold rates have fallen on Tuesday, November 1. As per the latest data available on Goodreturns, one gram of 22 carat gold in India today costs Rs 4,659 as against Rs 4,660 yesterday and one gram of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 5,083 as against Rs 5,084 yesterday.Also Read – Gold Rates On Oct 31. Check The Yellow Metal’s Price Across Indian Cities Today

GOLD RATES ON NOVEMBER 1 | CHECK REVISED RATES IN YOUR CITY FOR TODAY

According to Goodreturns website, the latest price for top cities in India for today is enlisted here. Also Read – Gold Rates Today: Price For Yellow Metal Remains Stable On October 29. Check Revised Rates In Your City Here

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai ₹47,140 ₹51,430
Mumbai ₹46,590 ₹50,830
Delhi ₹46,740 ₹50,980
Kolkata ₹46,590 ₹50,830
Bangalore ₹46,640 ₹50,900
Hyderabad ₹46,590 ₹50,830
Nashik ₹46,620 ₹50,860
Pune ₹46,620 ₹50,860
Vadodara ₹46,620 ₹50,860
Ahmedabad ₹46,640 ₹50,900
Lucknow ₹46,740 ₹50,980
Chandigarh ₹46,740 ₹50,980
Surat ₹46,640 ₹50,900
Visakhapatnam ₹46,590 ₹50,830
Bhubaneswar ₹46,600 ₹50,830
Mysore ₹46,640 ₹50,900

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day as of now per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns that sourced it from reputed jewelers across the country. The prices may change as the day advances, keep a tab on this story that may be updated. Also Read – Gold Rates On October 28. Check The Price Change Across Top Indian Cities On Friday





Source link

Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.
Previous articleEx-Spurs guard Josh Primo becomes free agent
Next articlePriyanka Chopra Returns Home After 3 Years And First Thing She Does is Watch Koffee With Karan
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677