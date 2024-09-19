Home

New Fast-Track immigration clearance At Delhi, 20 major Airports: Check how to apply, documents required for FTI-TTP

The FTI-TTP registration will be valid for a maximum of five years or until the validity of the passport, whichever comes first.

The fast-track immigration programme initially implemented at the Delhi airport is now being extended to other prominent cities to accommodate pre-verified Indian nationals and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders. Initially introduced at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on June 22, the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) is currently being developed at an additional seven major airports, including Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin and Ahmedabad, as per reports.

Authorities clarified that the FTI-TTP aims to enhance the efficiency and security of international travel through a simplified immigration clearance process. As part of the first stage, there will be no cost for Indian citizens and OCI cardholders to utilize this program.

Since the programme’s launch, a total of 18,400 individuals, including both Indian citizens and OCI cardholders, have completed registration. Additionally, 1,500 passengers have successfully utilized the e-gates at Delhi.

How does FTI-TTP work?

As soon as a registered passengers arrives at the e-gates, she/he will scan their boarding pass issued by the airlines there to get the details of their flights. Then their passport will also be scanned and their biometrics authenticated at the e-gates. Once their identity is confirmed and biometric authentication is done, the e-gate will automatically open, indicating that the immigration clearance has been granted. Key Features of the FTI-TTP: Eligibility : Open to Indian nationals and OCI cardholders in the first phase. In the second phase, it will be extended to foreign travellers.

: Open to Indian nationals and OCI cardholders in the first phase. In the second phase, it will be extended to foreign travellers. Registration : Eligible individuals must apply online through the government portal www.ftittp.mha.gov.in, submitting biometric data, including fingerprints and facial images.

: Eligible individuals must apply online through the government portal www.ftittp.mha.gov.in, submitting biometric data, including fingerprints and facial images. Validity : The registration is valid for a maximum of five years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first.

: The registration is valid for a maximum of five years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first. Biometric Submission: Applicants are required to provide their biometrics at designated international airports or Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs) by appointment. How to apply for Fast Track Immigration Eligible persons can apply for FTI-TTP through the government website: www.ftittp.mha.gov.in

After logging in, they have to furnish all the required details, which then will be verified by the Bureau of Immigration.

Once approved, applicants will have to schedule an appointment to provide their biometrics, which they can do at designated international airports in India or at the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

It is notable that biometrics is mandatory for the completion of the application processing.

To apply for the program, applicants will have to ensure that they have an at least six months of passport validity.

The FTI-TTP registration will be valid for a maximum of five years or until the validity of the passport, whichever comes first. Applicants enrolling for FTI-TTP are required to upload the following documents as applicable: Passport Size Photograph (Of the same specifications as is used for Indian Passport)

The applicant’s face including ears should occupy 3/4th of the space in the photograph

The photograph should not be more than six months old

The Background of the photograph should be plain white

Scanned copy of Passport having minimum 6 months validity – front page containing photo & personal particulars and last page containing family details

Proof of Present Address.

Scanned Copy of OCI card – both first page (Biographic details) and last page (Family and address details) separately

The Home Ministry also shared a support help desk email id for the requirement of any kind of assistance — india.ftittp-boi@mha.gov.in.











