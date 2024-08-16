Check JnK State Assembly Constituencies List

The total number of seats in the UT is 90.
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the full schedule of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections.
Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in 3 phases: Phase 1 on September 18, Phase 2 on September 25, and Phase 3 on October 1.
Phase I – 24 seats
Phase II – 26 seats
Phase III – 40 seats
The results for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be announced on October 4.
According to the Election Commission, there are a total of 87.9 lakh registered voters in Jammu and Kashmir.
Following is the list of constituencies in the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir after delimitation was undertaken in 2022.
1 Karnah
2 Trehgam
3 Kupwara
4 Lolab
5 Handwara
6 Langate
7 Sopore
8 Rafiabad
9 Uri
10 Baramulla
11 Gulmarg
12 Wagoora–Kreeri
13 Pattan
14 Sonawari
15 Bandipora
16 Gurez (ST)
17 Kangan (ST)
18 Ganderbal
19 Hazratbal
20 Khanyar
21 Habba Kadal
22 Lal Chowk
23 Chanapora
24 Zadibal
25 Eidgah
26 Central Shalteng
27 Budgam
28 Beerwah
29 Khan Sahib
30 Chrar-i-Sharief
31 Chadoora
32 Pampore
33 Tral
34 Pulwama
35 Rajpora
36 Zainapora
37 Shopian
38 D. H. Pora
39 Kulgam
40 Devsar
41 Dooru Anantnag
42 Kokernag (ST)
43 Anantnag West
44 Anantnag
45 Srigufwara
46 Shangus
47 Pahalgam
48 Inderwal
49 Kishtwar
50 Padder–Nagseni
51 Bhadarwah Doda
52 Doda
53 Doda West
54 Ramban
55 Banihal
56 Gulabgarh (ST)
57 Reasi
58 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi
59 Udhampur West
60 Udhampur East
61 Chenani
62 Ramnagar (SC)
63 Bani Kathua
64 Billawar
65 Basohli
66 Jasrota
67 Kathua (SC)
68 Hiranagar
69 Ramgarh (SC)
70 Samba
71 Vijaypur
72 Bishnah (SC)
73 Suchetgarh (SC)
74 R. S. Pura–Jammu South
75 Bahu
76 Jammu East
77 Nagrota
78 Jammu West
79 Jammu North
80 Marh (SC)
81 Akhnoor (SC)
82 Chhamb
83 Kalakote–Sunderbani
84 Nowshera Anantnag
85 Rajouri (ST)
86 Budhal (ST)
87 Thannamandi (ST)
88 Surankote (ST)
89 Poonch Haveli
90 Mendhar (ST)
