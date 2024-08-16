Home

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Check JnK State Assembly Constituencies List

The total number of seats in the UT is 90.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the full schedule of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in 3 phases: Phase 1 on September 18, Phase 2 on September 25, and Phase 3 on October 1.

Phase I – 24 seats

Phase II – 26 seats

Phase III – 40 seats

The results for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be announced on October 4.

According to the Election Commission, there are a total of 87.9 lakh registered voters in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following is the list of constituencies in the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir after delimitation was undertaken in 2022.

1 Karnah

2 Trehgam

3 Kupwara

4 Lolab

5 Handwara

6 Langate

7 Sopore

8 Rafiabad

9 Uri

10 Baramulla

11 Gulmarg

12 Wagoora–Kreeri

13 Pattan

14 Sonawari

15 Bandipora

16 Gurez (ST)

17 Kangan (ST)

18 Ganderbal

19 Hazratbal

20 Khanyar

21 Habba Kadal

22 Lal Chowk

23 Chanapora

24 Zadibal

25 Eidgah

26 Central Shalteng

27 Budgam

28 Beerwah

29 Khan Sahib

30 Chrar-i-Sharief

31 Chadoora

32 Pampore

33 Tral

34 Pulwama

35 Rajpora

36 Zainapora

37 Shopian

38 D. H. Pora

39 Kulgam

40 Devsar

41 Dooru Anantnag

42 Kokernag (ST)

43 Anantnag West

44 Anantnag

45 Srigufwara

46 Shangus

47 Pahalgam

48 Inderwal

49 Kishtwar

50 Padder–Nagseni

51 Bhadarwah Doda

52 Doda

53 Doda West

54 Ramban

55 Banihal

56 Gulabgarh (ST)

57 Reasi

58 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi

59 Udhampur West

60 Udhampur East

61 Chenani

62 Ramnagar (SC)

63 Bani Kathua

64 Billawar

65 Basohli

66 Jasrota

67 Kathua (SC)

68 Hiranagar

69 Ramgarh (SC)

70 Samba

71 Vijaypur

72 Bishnah (SC)

73 Suchetgarh (SC)

74 R. S. Pura–Jammu South

75 Bahu

76 Jammu East

77 Nagrota

78 Jammu West

79 Jammu North

80 Marh (SC)

81 Akhnoor (SC)

82 Chhamb

83 Kalakote–Sunderbani

84 Nowshera Anantnag

85 Rajouri (ST)

86 Budhal (ST)

87 Thannamandi (ST)

88 Surankote (ST)

89 Poonch Haveli

90 Mendhar (ST)











