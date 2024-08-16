NationalPolitics

Check JnK State Assembly Constituencies List

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Check JnK State Assembly Constituencies List
(Representational image)

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the full schedule of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in 3 phases: Phase 1 on September 18, Phase 2 on September 25, and Phase 3 on October 1.

Phase I – 24 seats

Phase II – 26 seats

Phase III – 40 seats

The results for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be announced on October 4.

The total number of seats in the UT is 90.

According to the Election Commission, there are a total of 87.9 lakh registered voters in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following is the list of constituencies in the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir after delimitation was undertaken in 2022.

1        Karnah

2        Trehgam

3        Kupwara

4        Lolab

5        Handwara

6        Langate

7        Sopore

8        Rafiabad

9        Uri

10      Baramulla

11      Gulmarg

12      Wagoora–Kreeri

13      Pattan

14      Sonawari

15      Bandipora

16      Gurez (ST)

17      Kangan (ST)

18      Ganderbal

19      Hazratbal

20      Khanyar

21      Habba Kadal

22      Lal Chowk

23      Chanapora

24      Zadibal

25      Eidgah

26      Central Shalteng

27      Budgam

28      Beerwah

29      Khan Sahib

30      Chrar-i-Sharief

31      Chadoora

32      Pampore

33      Tral

34      Pulwama

35      Rajpora

36      Zainapora

37      Shopian

38      D. H. Pora

39      Kulgam

40      Devsar

41      Dooru Anantnag

42      Kokernag (ST)

43      Anantnag West

44      Anantnag

45      Srigufwara

46      Shangus

47      Pahalgam

48      Inderwal

49      Kishtwar

50      Padder–Nagseni

51      Bhadarwah  Doda

52      Doda

53      Doda West

54      Ramban

55      Banihal

56      Gulabgarh (ST)

57      Reasi

58      Shri Mata Vaishno Devi

59      Udhampur West

60      Udhampur East

61      Chenani

62      Ramnagar (SC)

63      Bani  Kathua

64      Billawar

65      Basohli

66      Jasrota

67      Kathua (SC)

68      Hiranagar

69      Ramgarh (SC)

70      Samba

71      Vijaypur

72      Bishnah (SC)

73      Suchetgarh (SC)

74      R. S. Pura–Jammu South

75      Bahu

76      Jammu East

77      Nagrota

78      Jammu West

79      Jammu North

80      Marh (SC)

81      Akhnoor (SC)

82      Chhamb

83      Kalakote–Sunderbani

84      Nowshera   Anantnag

85      Rajouri (ST)

86      Budhal (ST)

87      Thannamandi (ST)

88      Surankote (ST)

89      Poonch Haveli

90      Mendhar (ST)





