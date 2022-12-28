Check Key Details Here and Steps To Download Admit Card

The CTET exam will be held on December 28 and 29, 2022, in two shifts in 74 cities at 243 centres, with 2,59,013 candidates expected to turn up.

CBSE CTET Exam Date, Admit Card 2022 Soon

CBSE CTET 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the exam schedule for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the CTET 2022 is scheduled to begin on 28 December and go on till 7 February.

The Board has released the admit cards for the CTET exams that will be held on December 28 and 29, 2022. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the CBSE website, ctet.nic.in.

“Since the allotment of examination centre and date of examination is done on random basis therefore request for change of examination city, examination centre and date of examination will not be entertained.”, the official statement reads.

The exam city information (pre-admit card) for the exam was published on 20 December.

The CBSE CTET 2022 examination will be conducted on 28, 29 December, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 January, and, 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7 February 2023.

CTET Admit Card 2022: Here are steps to download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login credentials

Your CTET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout.



