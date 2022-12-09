Check Landfall Date, Timing, Wind Speed, List of Areas to be Affected

Cyclone Mandous Latest Update: As per the IMD, the cyclone is expected to majorly impact coastal cities in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

Due to Cyclone Mandous, Chennai is expected to witness heavy rainfall in several areas.

Cyclone Mandous Latest Update: The IMD on Friday said severe cyclonic storm Mandous will cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh around December 9 night and early next day. As per the latest updates from the IMD, parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed rains under the influence of the system in the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department in a tweet said Cyclone Mandous lay over 270 km east south east of Karaikal.

Cyclone Mandous: Landfall Date and Timing

According to IMD, Cyclone Mandous is currently lay centred approximately 180 km northeast of Puducherry’s Karaikal and added Cyclone Mandous is expected to make landfall in the intervening night of Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10. Cyclone Mandous is expected to make landfall after 10 PM on Friday night.

List of Cities to be Affected

As per the IMD, the cyclone is expected to majorly impact coastal cities in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

Expected Weather Condition

Due to Cyclone Mandous, Chennai is expected to witness heavy rainfall in several areas. A platform at Marina beach in Chennai for disabled people, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.20 crores, was damaged by harsh waves earlier in the day.

Schools Shut in Tamil Nadu

Educational institutions in several districts of Tamil Nadu remained closed due to Cylone Mandous. In neighbouring Puducherry, the territorial administration has also declared holiday for all schools and colleges and Karaikal regions on Friday and Saturday after the IMD issued a cyclone warning.

Flights Cancelled at Chennai Airport

As Cyclone Mandous has intensified, four flights from Chennai have been cancelled. Tamil Nadu state transport buses will also not ply two hours before the Cyclone touches the land and two hours after it. Much before the arrival of the cyclone, Chennai and surrounding areas are experiencing heavy rains since Thursday night.

A red alert is already issued in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu and an Orange alert issued for Cuddalore, Myladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts on December 8.



