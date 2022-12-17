Check Latest Rates In Delhi-NCR

CNG Price Hike: CNG will now cost Rs 79.56 per kg in Delhi while the price will be Rs.82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. In Gurugram, CNG will cost Rs.87.89 per kg.

IGL Hikes CNG Prices With Effect From Today: Check Latest Rate In Delhi-NCR

CNG Price Hike: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased CNG prices in the Delhi-NCR with effect from today, December 17. The price of CNG has increased by 95 paise in the national capital. With this, the price of CNG in Delhi has gone up to Rs 79.56 per kg. Earlier, on October 8 this year in Delhi, the prices of CNG were increased by Rs 3 per kg.

CNG will now cost Rs.82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. In Gurugram, CNG will cost Rs.87.89 per kg. It is currently being sold at Rs 86.94 per kg in Gurugram, Rs 81.17 in Ghaziabad and Noida-Greater Noida and Rs 78.61 per kg in Rewari.

Check CNG Latest Rates In Your City

Delhi is Rs. 79.56 per kg

Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad is Rs. 82.12 per kg.

Gurugram is Rs. 87.89 per kg.

Rewari is Rs. 89.57 per kg.

Karnal & Kaithal is Rs. 88.22 per kg.

Muzzaffarnagar, Shamli & parts of Meerut is Rs. 86.79 per kg.

Ajmer, Pali & Rajasamand is Rs. 89.83 per kg.

Price in Kanpur, Fatehpur & Hamirpur remains unchanged.

