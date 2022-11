Check List of Areas to be Affected, Timings and Other Details

ANNANAGAR : MADURAVOYAL – Ganapathy Nagar 1st to 7th Street, Metro Nagar, Thirumoorthynagar, Gandhi Nagar, and all surrounding areas. Also Read – Chennai, Adjoining Districts To Receive Heavy Rain Till Wednesday: IMD

PORUR : THIRUMUDIVAKKAM – 5, 6 and 14th Main Road in Thirumudivakkam, Sidco. Also Read – Patna To Deoghar Direct Flight Gets DGCA Slot, Now 2 For Ranchi, Direct Flight For Surat

ADYAR : VELACHERY – Bye Pass Road (Excellent Hospital to G.R.T), Mettu Street, NatturStreet, Rajalakshmi Entire Area. Raj Bhavan, Rasavid Hotel, Sangeetha Hotel. Thiru.Vi.Ka. street, Anbil Dharamalingan Street, Nehru Nagar, and all surrounding areas.

PERAMBUR : GANDHI NAGAR – Muthamizhnagar 6th and 8th Block, Villivakkam Area, MTH Road, Moorthy Nagar, Duraisamy street, and all surrounding areas.

AMBATTUR: J.J.NAGAR – Ambethkar Nagar, Gangaiammannagar, Vinoth Virutcha Apartments, Golden Homes, and all surrounding areas.