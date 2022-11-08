Tuesday, November 8, 2022
National
Check List Of Areas To Be Affected, Timings And Other Details

Power supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the works are completed, said TANGEDCO in a statement.

Power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Avadi, Thiruverkadu. 
Power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today from 9am to 2pm.

Chennai: Due to maintenance work, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) announced a power cut in several parts of Chennai including Villivakkam on Tuesday. Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the works are completed, said TANGEDCO in a statement.

List of Areas to Face Power Outage in Chennai Today

SIDCO Nagar 1 to 10 block, Ammankutti, Nehru Nagar, South & North Jaganathan Nagar, M.T.H Road, SIDCO Industrial area, Thiru Nagar, Agathiyar Nagar, Ponvizha Nagar, South High Court Colony, Bharathi Nagar in Villivakkam will face power cut on Tuesday.

Electricity consumers can contact Tangedco’s 24×7 grievance helpline (94987 94987) to register any complains on the centralised consumer cell of the department called ‘Minnagam.’




Published Date: November 8, 2022 7:23 AM IST



Updated Date: November 8, 2022 9:34 AM IST





