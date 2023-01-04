Check List Of Areas To Be Affected, Timings And Other Details

Chennai Power Cut Today: The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended in Tambaram, Anna Nagar Area, Perambur from 9 am to 2 pm

Chennai: Due to maintenance work, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) declared a power cut in several parts of Chennai on Wednesday, January 4. The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended in Tambaram, Anna Nagar Area, Perambur from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

List of Areas to Face Power Outage in Chennai Today

TAMBARAM AREA:

RADHA NAGAR Kannan nagar, Shanthi nagar, Gandhi nagar, Nemilichery high road, Periyar nagar, Senthil nagar, AGS colony, Somu nagar, GST road, Hasthinapuram purusothaman nagar area and above all surrounding areas.

PERAMBUR AREA:

ICF AREA Ayanavaram Area, Villivakkam Area, Seeyalam Street, Thanthoniamman Koil Street, Thiruveethiamman Koil Street, KK Nagar, United Inida Nagar.

ANNA NAGAR AREA:

KARAMBAKKAM Chettiyar Agaram Main Road, Rajivee Nagar, Samayapuram, Anna Street, Phase I, II Porur Garden, Andal Nagar and above all surrounding areas.



