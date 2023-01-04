Check List Of Areas To Be Affected, Timings And Other Details

Chennai Power Cut Today: The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended in Tambaram, Anna Nagar Area, Perambur from 9 am to 2 pm
Chennai: Due to maintenance work, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) declared a power cut in several parts of Chennai on Wednesday, January 4. The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended in Tambaram, Anna Nagar Area, Perambur from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
List of Areas to Face Power Outage in Chennai Today
TAMBARAM AREA:
RADHA NAGAR Kannan nagar, Shanthi nagar, Gandhi nagar, Nemilichery high road, Periyar nagar, Senthil nagar, AGS colony, Somu nagar, GST road, Hasthinapuram purusothaman nagar area and above all surrounding areas.
PERAMBUR AREA:
ICF AREA Ayanavaram Area, Villivakkam Area, Seeyalam Street, Thanthoniamman Koil Street, Thiruveethiamman Koil Street, KK Nagar, United Inida Nagar.
ANNA NAGAR AREA:
KARAMBAKKAM Chettiyar Agaram Main Road, Rajivee Nagar, Samayapuram, Anna Street, Phase I, II Porur Garden, Andal Nagar and above all surrounding areas.
Published Date: January 4, 2023 7:33 AM IST
Updated Date: January 4, 2023 7:44 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Indian Railways Cancels Over 300 Trains Scheduled to Run Today, Check Full List Here
[ad_1] In a bid to carry out operational and maintenance-related works, the Indian Railways on Wednesday cancelled over 300 trains...
Pelé Buried World’s Tallest Cemetery in Brazilian City He made famous
[ad_1] Pelé was laid to rest in the city where he grew up and became famous, and which became a...
LIVE | Joe Biden Renominates Eric Garcetti As Envoy To India
[ad_1] Breaking News LIVE Updates, Jan 4: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday renominated Eric Garcetti, the former Mayor of...
Aries Must Spend Time With Family, Gemini Should Donate Kesar Chandan
[ad_1] Here's what the stars have got in store for you as per our expert astrologer. Also, follow for quick...
Indian Railways to Start Hydrogen-Powered Trains On Heritage Routes by Dec 2023
[ad_1] Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said India is planning to roll out the hydrogen trains on the heritage...
Farmers Likely to Get 13th Installment in January 2023. Check Beneficiary Status Online
[ad_1] PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News: As part of the central government scheme, the PM Kisan Yojana gives...
Average Rating