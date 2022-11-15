Tuesday, November 15, 2022
National

Check List of Banks That Offer Low Interest Rates on Home Loans

Home Loan Interest Rate Latest Update: The State Bank of India recently said it offers home loans at 8.55 percent interest per annum and with processing fees of 0.35 percent onwards.

The Bank of India offers home loans at an interest rate of 7.30% p.a. and onwards.
The Bank of India offers home loans at an interest rate of 7.30% p.a. and onwards.

New Delhi: Attention homebuyers, if you are looking to take home loans, you must check a list of banks which are offering home loans with low interest rate. Recently, the Bank of Baroda announced concessions on home loan interest rates. Several public sector banks have slashed interest rates on home loans. The Bank of Baroda decreased the home loan interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) for select borrowers. The BOB said it will offer home loans at an interest rate of 8.25 percent per annum. Apart from the Bank of Baroda, check out the interest rates on home loans by other top Indian banks here:

  • The State Bank of India recently said it offers home loans at 8.55 percent interest per annum and with processing fees of 0.35 percent onwards.
  • The Kotak Mahindra Bank said it will offer interest rate at 7.50% p.a. and onwards for home loans with processing fees of 0.50%.
  • The Citi Bank said it will offer interest rate at 6.65% p.a. for home loans with processing fees of Rs 10,000.
  • The Union Bank of India also offers home loans at an interest rate of 8.25% p.a. and onwards.
  • Apart from these banks, the Central Bank of India said it offers interest rate from 7.20% p.a. to 7.65% p.a. with processing fees of Rs 20,000.
  • The Bank of India offers home loans at an interest rate of 7.30% p.a. and onwards.
  • The HDFC Bank offers home loans at an interest rate of 8.60% p.a. and onwards with processing fees of 0.5% or Rs 3,000, whichever is higher.
  • The Axis Bank’s interest rate on home loans stands at 7.60% p.a. and onwards with processing fees of Rs. 10,000.




Published Date: November 15, 2022 11:15 PM IST





