Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 Begins: Check List of Documents Required For Voting Today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Apart Lok Sabha polls, voting for all 175 seats of Andhra Pradesh Assembly and 28 seats of Odisha Assembly also started simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Latest Updates

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amid tight security, polling for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 96 Constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory started at 7 AM on Monday. Apart from this, voting for all 175 seats of Andhra Pradesh Assembly and 28 seats of Odisha Assembly also started simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

Of the total 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

This year’s election process is being held in seven phases — the first phase was conducted on April 19, the second on April 26 and the third on May 7. The fourth phase of the election is being held on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh on June 1. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

List of Documents Required For Voting Today

Voter ID

Driving license

Passport

Aadhar card

PAN card

MNREGA job card

Smart card issued by RGI under NPR

Passbook with a photograph issued by a state bank or post office

Pension document with photograph

Health insurance smart cards

Lok Sabha Elections: How To Check Your Name On Electoral Roll

First visit the official website https: electoralsearch.eci.gov.in

Then on the home page, enter your state and select the preferred language

On this page, fill in the details – name, surname, date of birth, gender

Here you have to select your district and assembly constituency

Enter the captcha code and click on search







