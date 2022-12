Delhi Traffic Police made elaborate arrangements for smooth traffic flow in the city on Christmas and also in view of Swami Sradhanand Martyrdom Day on December 25, Sunday.

Delhi Traffic Update: Grand celebrations in Delhi have been planned for Christmas today (December 25) as the city is set to witness heavy traffic. With this in mind, Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements for smooth traffic flow and help residents avoid being stuck in massive traffic jams.

Besides Christmas, Delhi Traffic Police also issued an advisory in view of Swami Sradhanand Martyrdom Day procession on Sunday. The procession is set to start at 10 am from Naya Bazaar and proceed further via Lahori Gate- Khari Baoli- Fatehpuri- Katra Baryan- Lal Kuan- Hauz Qazi Chowk- Ajmeri Gate and conclude at Ramlila Ground, New Delhi at about 1 pm.

Delhi Traffic Police has released a list of roads to avoid and the alternate routes to take. “In view of Swami Sradhanand Martyrdom Day procession on 25.12.2022, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city. You are advised to plan your commute accordingly,” Delhi Traffic Police posted on Twitter.

Traffic Diversions In Delhi On Christmas Day, December 25

From R/A RML going towards Gol Dak Khana

From Bhai Veer Singh Marg/Kali Bari T point going towards Gol Dak Khana

From Patel chowk on Ashoka Road going towards Gol dak Khana

From outer circle Connaught Place going towards Gol Dak Khana on Baba Kharak Singh Marg

Designated Parking Lots For Christmas In Delhi

Delhi Christmas 2022: Vehicles to be parked in single lanes at the following areas

Pandit Pant Marg

Dr. Bishamber Das Marg

North Avenue Road

Talkatora Road

Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road

Church Road

Traffic Restrictions Imposed On These Roads In Delhi

Naya Bazaar Road

Khari Baoli Road

Chuch Mission Road

Katra Baryan Road

Lal Kuan Bazaar Road

Hamdard Marg

Chawri Bazaar Road

Ajmeri Gate Road

Diversion points

Pili Kothi

Gali Qasim Jan

T point at Church Mission Road/ SPM Marg

Hamdard Marg

Church Mission Road

Chawri Bazar Road

SPM Marg

Sita Ram Bazaar Road

Main Chandni Chowk Road

Ajmeri Gate Chowk

Katra Baryan Road

GB Road (Shardhanad Marg)

Naya Bans Road

Asaf Ali Road

Lal Kuan Bazaar Road

R/A Kamla Market