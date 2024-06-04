Home

News

BJP Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Results Winners List: Check List of Winning Candidates From BJP

BJP Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Results Winners List: Anita Subhadarshini from BJP is leading from Aska. Check list of other winning candidates.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Check BJP Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Results Winners List.

Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024: After the latest round of the counting of votes, the BJP is making way ahead of the ruling Biju Janata Dal of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Odisha. It is interesting to understand that the BJP is inching towards crossing halfway mark in the state. The latest trends showed CM Naveen Patnaik is trailing from Kantabanji with a margin of just 156 votes.

Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024: Trends at 11 AM

BJD: 64

BJP: 44

Congress: 12

CPI (M): 1

JMM: 1

IND: 2

Odisha Assembly Results: Check List of Winning BJP Candidates

Aska: Anita Subhadarshini from BJP is leading

Balasore: Pratap Chandra Sarangi from BJP Is leading

Bargarh: Pradeep Purohit from BJP is leading

Berhampur: Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy from BJP is leading

Know All About Odisha Assembly Seats

The Odisha Assembly elections in Odisha were conducted along with Lok Sabha polls across four phases from May 13 to June 1. The state that has 21 Lok Sabha seats, includes constituencies reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

In 147-seat Odisha Assembly, a majority is achieved with 74 seats. In 2019 Assembly Election, the BJD secured massive victory by winning 113 seats by maintaining its governance of the state. Last time, the BJP became the principal opposition party with 23 seats in the Assembly. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJD won 12 seats, the BJP secured 8 seats, and the INC obtained 1 seat.

List of Main Political Parties in Odisha

The main political parties in Odisha include Biju Janata Dal, contesting on 147 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party, also contesting 147 seats, Indian National Congress, contesting 145 seats, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), contesting 7 seats. Odisha’s Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, has held office for over 24 years.

As per the ECI result tracker, Naveen Patnaik is currently trailing in Kantanbanji. BJP’s Laxaman Bag is leading following the completion of Round 2 vote counting.







