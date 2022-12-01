Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for ECS T10 Barcelona 2022, Match 87 & 88

Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and FTH vs CAT Dream11 Team Prediction, FTH vs CAT Fantasy Cricket Prediction, FTH vs CAT Playing 11s ECS T10 Barcelona Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Fateh vs Catalunya Tigers, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 Series.

FTH vs CAT Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

FTH vs CAT Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Barcelona T10 Fantasy Hints Match 87 & 88: FTH vs CAT Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Barcelona T10 Fantasy Hints Match 87 & 88: Captain, Vice-Captain – Fateh vs Catalunya Tigers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Montjuic Ground 5 PM & 7 PM IST December 1, 2022, Thursday. Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and FTH vs CAT Dream11 Team Prediction, FTH vs CAT Fantasy Cricket Prediction, FTH vs CAT Playing 11s ECS T10 Barcelona Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Fateh vs Catalunya Tigers, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Barcelona match toss between Fateh and Catalunya Tigers will take place at 4.30 PM & 6.30 PM IST

Time – December 01, 5 PM & 7 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

FTH vs CAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Waqas Mirza (wk), Sofiqul Islam, Zain Ihsan, Surinder Singh, Randip Singh (c), Haider Gul, Bikramjit Singh, Taimur Mughal, Muhammad Asif, Yasir Ali (vc), Tahir Ilyas.

FTH vs CAT Probable Playing XI

Fateh: Waqas Mirza (wk), Sofiqul Islam, Zain Ihsan, Surinder Singh, Randip Singh (c), Raja Waqas Shahzad, Surinder Singh Deepak, Ranjodh Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Gurdeep Nath, Balwinder Singh

Catalunya Tigers: Yasir Ali (c), Waseem Abbas, Awais Ahmed, Tahir Ilyas (wk), Naveed Aslam, Haider Gul, Bikramjit Singh, Taimur Mughal, Muhammad Asif, Shahbaz Shaukat, Muhammad Umar Mughal

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.



