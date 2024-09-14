Home

First look of Vande Metro: Check out top features & images of Railways’ new train for unreserved passengers

PM Narendra Modi to flag off Indian Railways’ new train Vande Metro on September 16. The Vande Bharat Metro train is loaded with featured and is introduced for faster and more comfortable short distance intercity travel for the unreserved passengers. check out its top features and images.

Vande Metro: The Indian Railways is about to introduce the Vande Metro train for the common man of the country. The train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, September 16. The new Vande Metro, or Vande Bharat Metro, is loaded with features and facilities for the convenience of passengers. These trains are introduced for unreserved passengers, offering faster and more comfortable short-distance intercity travel.

Here are top 10 features of Vande Metro train ahead of its launch.

Vande Bharat Metro: What Is The Top Speed?

This new train is capable of touching a top speed of 130 kmph. Similar to its sister Vande Bharat trains, the Vande Metro trains faster acceleration and deceleration which helps in reducing the overall travel time.

Vande Bharat Metro: Seating Capacity

The train has 1,150 seats and as many as 2,058 passengers will be able to travel standing in it.

Vande Bharat Metro: Interior

The newly unveiled Vande Metro train promises a smooth and safe ride for its passengers. CCTV cameras have been installed for boosted security while LCD screens meant for sharing important public information further assist passengers during their journey. Add to this, the route indicator displays cohesively work to help guide passengers, altogether creating a travel experience that combines both comfort and safety.

Vande Bharat Metro: Features

The Vande Metro is going to incorporate featherweight aluminum compartments for travelers to stash their luggage, in addition to providing mobile charging outlets to amplify the commuters’ comfort and convenience.

Vande Bharat Metro: Fully Airconditioned

The Vande Metro, fully equipped with air conditioning, was constructed with the comfort of its commuters in mind. Even the driver’s chambers at both ends are comfort-enriched with cool air. What adds to this is the train’s unique design featuring persistent LED illumination and grand, panoramic windows enriching your travel experience.

Vande Bharat Metro: Automatic Doors

Like Vande Bharat Trains, Vande Metro trains will also have automatic doors. Each coach will have 4 automatic doors for the comfortable entry and exit.

Vande Bharat Metro: Toilets

Just like the Vande Bharat Express trains, the Vande Metro will have bio-vacuum toilets. These toilets are not ordinary; they have automatic hand dryers fitted in every modular unit. Plus, they’ve taken into account everyone’s needs – there will be a specially tailor-made toilet for disabled passengers too.

Vande Bharat Metro: Route

The maiden journey of the Vande Metro train, crafted at Chennai’s Integral Coach Factory, is gearing up to kick start its service along the Bhuj-Ahmedabad route in Gujarat. Scheduled to halt at various stations, spanning across Sabarmati, Chandoliya, Viramgam, Dhrangadhra, Halvad, Samakhiali, Bhachau, Gandhidham, Anjar, and Bhuj, it promises an exciting transit journey.

Vande Bharat Metro: KAVACH

Just like the renowned Vande Bharat trains, the Vande Metro trains will also be equipped with the locally-produced Kavach anti-collision system, strengthening their commitment to ensuring passenger safety.











