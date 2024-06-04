NationalPolitics

Check Party-Wise Full List of Winners Of All 21 Seats in Odisha 

Odisha Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Winners List: Stay tuned to India.com to know party-wise full list of winners from all 21 seats in Odisha.

Odisha Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Winners List: Check Party-Wise Full List of Winners Of All 21 Seats in Odisha 

Odisha Lok Sabha Election Result Winners List: The counting of votes for Odisha Lok Sabha Elections will start at 8 AM on Tuesday. This time, all eyes are on Naveen Patnaik on how his party is performing in the Lok Sabha polls as despite extensive deliberations, his party – the BJD could not form an alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha Polls. Earlier this week, the exit polls suggested a dominant performance by the BJP. As per the India Today-Axis My India, the BJP is projected to secure approximately 18-20 of the 21 seats. The BJD on the other hand is expected to win 0-2 seats. However, the Congress is projected to secure 0-1 seats, trailing behind the other major parties.

Odisha Lok Sabha Election Results: Check Full List of Winners

  1. Kalahandi
  2. Nabarangpur
  3. Berhampur
  4. Koraput
  5. Bargarh
  6. Sundargarh
  7. Bolangir
  8. Kandhamal
  9. Aska
  10. Sambalpur
  11. Keonjhar
  12. Dhenkanal
  13. Cuttack
  14. Puri
  15. Bhubaneswar
  16. Mayurbhanj
  17. Balasore
  18. Bhadrak
  19. Jajpur
  20. Kendrapara
  21. Jagatsinghpur




