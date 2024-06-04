Home

Odisha Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Winners List: Check Party-Wise Full List of Winners Of All 21 Seats in Odisha

Odisha Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Winners List: Stay tuned to India.com to know party-wise full list of winners from all 21 seats in Odisha.

Odisha Lok Sabha Election Result Winners List: The counting of votes for Odisha Lok Sabha Elections will start at 8 AM on Tuesday. This time, all eyes are on Naveen Patnaik on how his party is performing in the Lok Sabha polls as despite extensive deliberations, his party – the BJD could not form an alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha Polls. Earlier this week, the exit polls suggested a dominant performance by the BJP. As per the India Today-Axis My India, the BJP is projected to secure approximately 18-20 of the 21 seats. The BJD on the other hand is expected to win 0-2 seats. However, the Congress is projected to secure 0-1 seats, trailing behind the other major parties.

Odisha Lok Sabha Election Results: Check Full List of Winners

