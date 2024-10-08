NationalPolitics

Check Party Wise Key Candidates Winners or Losers in Haryana Election 2024

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 8, 2024
0 29 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Bawal, Kosli, Rewari Assembly Election Results LIVE: Check Party Wise Key Candidates Winners or Losers in Haryana Election 2024

live

Haryana Assembly election results. From Bawal, in 2019, Dr Banwari Lal of the BJP won by defeating Dr ML Ranga of Congress.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Bawal Election Results, Kosli Election Results, Rewari Election Results, Haryana Assembly Results, Haryana Election ResultsBawal, Kosli, Rewari Assembly Election, Rewari Assembly Election Results, Bawal Election Winner, Kosli Election Winner, Rewari Assembly Results, Bawal Assembly Election Winner, Kosli Assembly Election Winner, Rewari Assembly Winner, Rewari Election News, Haryana Assembly Elections, Haryana Assembly Elections Results Winners, Haryana Elections winners list, Haryana Assembly Election Winners List, Haryana MLA Election Winners, Haryana election 2024 results, Haryana Elections results, Haryana assembly elections results, Haryana poll results, Congress, BJP, INLD, Nayab Singh Saini, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Election new
Fatehabad, Oct 5 (ANI): Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes at the PwD voters booth under the India Election Commission’s inclusive and accessible election, in Fatehabad on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Bawal, Kosli, Rewari Assembly Election Results LIVE: Elections to elect all 90 members of the Haryana Legislative Assembly were held on 5 October 2024. The counting and result declaration will take place on 8 October 2024.

The tenure of Haryana Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 3 November 2024.

Bawal is an assembly constituency under the Rewari district of Haryana State. The main candidates are Dr Krishna Kumar of the BJP and Dr ML Ranga of Congress. In 2019, Dr Banwari Lal of the BJP won from here by defeating Dr ML Ranga of Congress.

Kosli is an assembly constituency under the Rewari district. The main contenders are Anil Dahina of the BJP and Jagdish Yadav of Congress. In 2019, Laxman Singh Yadav of the BJP defeated Yaduvender Singh of Congress.

Rewari is an assembly constituency under the Rewari district of Haryana. The main contenders are Lakshman Singh Yadav of the BJP and Chiranjeev Rao of Congress. In 2019, Chiranjeev Rao of the Congress won the seat by defeating Sunil Kumar of the BJP.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 8, 2024
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Whatfix Announces USD 58 Million (Rs. 485 Crores) Liquidity Event for its Employees and Investors

October 8, 2024

Who will be CM if BJP returns to power in Haryana? List includes…

October 8, 2024

BJP takes decisive lead over Congress in 48 seats

October 8, 2024

BJP chief Ravinder Raina trailing in Nowshera; Cong’s Tara Chand trailing in Chhamb

October 8, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow