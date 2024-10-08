Home

Bawal, Kosli, Rewari Assembly Election Results LIVE: Check Party Wise Key Candidates Winners or Losers in Haryana Election 2024

Haryana Assembly election results. From Bawal, in 2019, Dr Banwari Lal of the BJP won by defeating Dr ML Ranga of Congress.

Fatehabad, Oct 5 (ANI): Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes at the PwD voters booth under the India Election Commission’s inclusive and accessible election, in Fatehabad on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Bawal, Kosli, Rewari Assembly Election Results LIVE: Elections to elect all 90 members of the Haryana Legislative Assembly were held on 5 October 2024. The counting and result declaration will take place on 8 October 2024.

The tenure of Haryana Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 3 November 2024.

Bawal is an assembly constituency under the Rewari district of Haryana State. The main candidates are Dr Krishna Kumar of the BJP and Dr ML Ranga of Congress. In 2019, Dr Banwari Lal of the BJP won from here by defeating Dr ML Ranga of Congress.

Kosli is an assembly constituency under the Rewari district. The main contenders are Anil Dahina of the BJP and Jagdish Yadav of Congress. In 2019, Laxman Singh Yadav of the BJP defeated Yaduvender Singh of Congress.

Rewari is an assembly constituency under the Rewari district of Haryana. The main contenders are Lakshman Singh Yadav of the BJP and Chiranjeev Rao of Congress. In 2019, Chiranjeev Rao of the Congress won the seat by defeating Sunil Kumar of the BJP.











