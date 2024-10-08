NationalPolitics

Check Party Wise Key Candidates Winners or Losers in Haryana Election 2024

Haryana Assembly election results

National

New Delhi: Shahbad, Thanesar, Pehowa, Kurukshetra Assembly Election Results LIVE.

Elections to elect all 90 members of the Haryana Legislative Assembly were held on 5 October 2024. The counting and result declaration will take place on 8 October 2024.

The tenure of Haryana Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 3 November 2024.

Shahbad is one of the 90 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Haryana. It is part of the Kurukshetra district and is reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Castes.

The main candidates from the Shahbad Assembly Constituency are Subhash Kalsana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ram Karan of Indian National Congress (INC). In 2019, Ram Karan of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) won the seat by defeating Krishan Kumar.

Thanesar comes under the Kurukshetra district of Haryana. Main candidates are Subhas Sudha (BJP) and Ashok Arora (INC). In 2019, Subhash Sudha of the BJP won the seat by defeating Ashok Kumar Arora of the Congress.

Pehowa assembly constituency comes under the Kurukshetra district of Haryana. Main candidates are Jai Bhagwan Sharma (BJP) and Mandeep Singh Chatha (INC). In 2019, Sandeep Singh of the BJP won the seat by defeating Mandeep Singh Chattha of the Congress.





