Jio 5G Data Plan Launched in India: Check Rate, Benefits And Other Details Here

The telecom company has added a new “5G upgrade” section in its My Jio app, which includes the already existing Rs 61 data voucher plan.

Reliance Jio Expands To Rajasthan

Reliance News: Reliance Jio has announced a Rs 61 data plan to let people experience 5G services. Rs 61 Jio plan is an add-on data pack that will enable users to enjoy 5G data on their 5G smartphones with Jio SIM. The users must note that the plan will be available on Jio.com and My Jio app,

The telecom company has added a new “5G upgrade” section in its My Jio app, which includes the already existing Rs 61 data voucher plan. By recharging their Jio number with ₹61 data plan, users will get 5G speed data on their device.

Rs 61 Jio 5G data plan benefits

The plan offers 6GB total mobile data.

As per Jio website, the plan is applicable on the following prepaid plans – ₹119, ₹149, ₹179, ₹199 and ₹209.

The unlimited 5G data is applicable only in cities where the Jio True 5G has been launched and users have been invited for Jio Welcome Offer.

Reliance Jio rolls out 5G internet services in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur

Private telecom company Reliance Jio launched 5G internet service in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot formally launched Jio’s 5G internet services in these cities.

During the inaugural event, the chief minister said that this service is a revolutionary step in the field of information technology and telecommunication. With this, the state government’s goal of sensitive, transparent and accountable good governance will be further strengthened, he said.

How is Jio True 5G different from Jio4G?

India’s ONLY True-5G network will provide unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality and affordability.

Jio True 5G offers multiple advantages compared to other networks.

Stand-alone 5G architecture:

World’s most advance 5G network with Zero dependency on 4G network

Offers powerful functionalities like low latency, massive machine to machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing and network slicing

Far superior than 4G-based Non-Standalone networks being launched by other operators

Largest and Best mix of spectrum

Largest and the most appropriate mix of wireless spectrum for 5G across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands, giving Jio True 5G a distinct competitive advantage over other operators

Jio is the only operator that has the 700 MHz low-band spectrum that will ensure deep indoor coverage

Carrier Aggregation

Seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single powerful “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation



