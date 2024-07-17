Home

Traffic Advisory Issued in These Cities For Muharram Today: Check Restriction, Alternate Route, Diversions

Mumbai Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory in light of Muharram and Taziya processions on July 17.

Check Traffic Guidelines i Different Cities Today.

Muharram Traffic Advisory Today: Traffic restrictions have been imposed and advisories issued in various cities for the smooth conduct of Muharram processions on Wednesday. Starting from Delhi, Mumbai to Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, check the list of restrictions if you are planning to go out for personal or office work.

Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Check Details

Mumbai Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory in light of Muharram and Taziya processions on July 17. As per the advisory posted on X, Taziya processions will be carried out in the area of Dharavi from Dharavi 60 ft. road, 90 ft. road, Mahim Sion Link road, Sant Rohidas Road and other adjoining areas.

The Mumbai Police said the traffic restrictions will be in place from 3pm on July 17 till midnight.

As per the advisory, the “Shab a Sahadat” Muharram procession will start at 4:00 PM, beginning at P. Ismail Merchant Chowk (Nesbit Junction) and proceeding through Sofia Zuber Junction, Sir J.J. Junction, Mhd. Ali Marg, Pakmodia Street, and ending at Zainabia Hall. The traffic police have warned of potential congestion along these routes. Residents are advised to avoid the JJ bridge after 5:30 PM and use P D’Mello Road and N.S. Road as alternatives.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Check Route Diversions

For the Muharram processions, the Delhi Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory for July 17. The religious processions, integral to the observance of Muharram, will lead to significant traffic disruptions, and the advisory will help commuters plan their journeys accordingly.

The Muharram procession started on Tuesday, around 9 pm, from Chhatta Shahzad, Kalan Mahal. This procession will traverse through Kamra Bangash, Chitli Qabar, Churi Walan, Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, and Hauz Qazi before retracing the same route back. Concurrently, another procession will start from Old Police Chowki, Ashok Basti.

Hyderabad Traffic Advisory: Check Restrictions

The Hyderabad police have issued a traffic advisory in the wake of the annual Bibi-Ka-Alam procession scheduled for Wednesday, July 17. The procession will start from Bibi-ka-Alawa and is expected to attract large crowds, prompting authorities to implement traffic restrictions and diversions from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

The local police urged the commuters to plan travel routes and collaborate with authorities to ensure the orderly progression of the Bibi-Ka-Alam procession prioritizing public safety throughout the event.

As part of the traffic advisory, cars will not be allowed towards BiBi-ka-Alawa at Sunargalli ‘T’ Junction and it will be diverted towards Dabeerpura Darwaza and Ganga Nagar Nala, Yakutpura side.

Vehicular movement will not be allowed towards Shaik Faiz Kaman and it will be diverted at the Jabbar Hotel towards Dabeerpura Darwaza or Chanchalguda as per the need.

Ahmedabad Traffic Advisory: Check Details

The Ahmedabad Police also issued a traffic advisory for Tazia processions scheduled across the city on Wednesday, July 17 due to Muharram. Several routes in the city will be closed for vehicular movements from 2 PM to 12 AM on Wednesday. So, commuters need to plan their travel accordingly.











