Vande Bharat Sleeper train food menu updated: Check revised veg and non-veg meal options available for Kamakhya-Howrah-Kamkhya Vande Bharat

Travellers can now also enjoy chicken-based non-vegetarian meal. Check revised Vande Bharat sleeper train food menu options.

Vande bharat sleeper train new menu

What’s in new non-veg meal option on Vande Bharat Sleeper trains?

Train No. 27575 (HWH – KYQ) Menu options

Service Time Menu Morning Tea 06:30 – 08:00 hrs Tea, Biscuit & Muffin Dinner 20:00 – 22:00 hrs Rice: Ghee Rice / Basanti Pulao / Green Peas Pulao

Bread: Paratha

Dal: Cholar Dal / Bhaja Moong Dal / Mixed Dal (Panchmishu)

Vegetables: Aloo Gajar Methi / Matar Bhaja / Aloo Gobi Kadaisuti Bhaja / Jhuri Aloo Bhaja

Paneer: Matar Paneer / Chanar Dalna / Dhoker Dalna

Non-Veg (Optional): Bengali Chicken Curry / Murgh Rogini / Murgir Jhol

Dessert: Kala Jamun / Sandesh / Kheer Kadam

Train No. 27576 (KYQ – HWH) Menu options

Service Menu Dinner Rice: Jeera Rice / Jeera Corn Pulao / Kismish Pulao

Bread: Tehdar Paratha

Dal: Mixed Dal (Arhar, Moong)

Vegetables: Lagan Aloo Bhaji / Bhendi Aloo Bhaji / Beans Aloo Bhaji

Paneer: Paneer Masala / Kadai Paneer (Assamese Style)

Non-Veg (Optional): Chicken Masala / Chicken Curry (Assamese Style)

Dessert: Narikal Burfi / Rasagulla / Lalmohan

Ashwini Vaishnaw announces plan for Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets

Who is behind Vande Bharat Sleeper Train manufacturing?

In a big update for the commuters who are planning to travel by the Vande Bharat sleeper train of the Indian Railways, the IRCTC announced that passengers on the Howrah–Kamakhya–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper train can choose between vegetarian and non-vegetarian meal options. Notably, the Kamakhya-Howrah-Kamkhya Vande Bharat Sleeper Express was flagged off by PM Modi as it began its commercial operation from January 22. Here are all the details you need to know about“Building on these delights, travellers can now also enjoy chicken-based non-vegetarian meals. This addition has been warmly received by passengers in the region, offering a true culinary delight to their journey. This enhanced meal experience elevates passenger satisfaction while promoting region-specific culinary heritage in an inclusive way. By offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian regional delicacies, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is setting a new benchmark in onboard hospitality”, IRCTC said while introducing non-veg meal option on Vande Bharat Sleeper trains.In a big development amid the continued push for rakes of Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented a plan to manufacture 260 rakes of Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets. The Railways Minister informed Parliament recently that the rakes are to be inducted into regular passenger service of the Indian Railways in a phased manner based on demand and operational readiness.The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train manufacturing programme is being executed in a phased manner through prototype development, trials and series production by BEML &; Integral Coach Factory, Chennai and technology partners, the minister informed the Parliament as per a report by IANS news agency.