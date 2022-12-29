Check Route, Timings, Ticket Fare
Vande Bharat Express Train Latest News: West Bengal will receive a New Year gift from the Centre in the form of a Vande Bharat Express, the first one in eastern India. PM Modi will flag off this train from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri (NJP) in north Bengal on Friday.
Howrah-NJP Vande Bharat Train: Check Routes, Halts
The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express will depart from Howrah station at 6 AM to reach New Jalpaiguri at 1.30 PM. After a halt of 1 hour at the New Jalpaiguri station, the Vande Bharat Express train will depart at 2.30 PM for Howrah and reach the station by 10 PM on same day.
The Vande Bharat Express will have fewer halts at Bolpur Shantiniketan, New Farraka Jn, Malda Town, Barsoi Junction, Kishanganj before terminating at NJP. The Howrah to New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Vande Bharat will have halts at Bolpur and Malda.
Howrah-NJP Vande Bharat Train: Ticket fare
Even as Indian Railways has not officially announced the fare of Vande Bharat Express on the same route, the ticket is expected to be costlier than that of Shatabdi Express.
Howrah-NJP Vande Bharat Train: List of Stoppages
- Bolpur (Shantiniketan)
- Malda town
- Barsoi
Journey from Howrah to NJP
- Departure from Howrah – 05:55 hrs
- Arrival at Bolpur – 07:43 hrs
- Departure from Bolpur – 07:45 hrs
- Arrival at Malda Town – 10:32 hrs
- Departure from Malda Town – 10:35 hrs
- Arrival at Barsoi – 11:50 hrs
- Departure from Barsoi – 11:52 hrs
- Arrival at NJP – 13:25 hrs
Journey from NJP to Howrah
- Departure from NJP – 15:05 hrs
- Arrival at Barsoi – 16:44 hrs
- Departure from Barsoi – 16:46 hrs
- Arrival at Malda Town – 17:50 hrs
- Departure from Malda Town – 17:53 hrs
- Arrival at Bolpur – 20:22 hrs
- Departure from Bolpur – 20:24 hrs
