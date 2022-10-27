Check Subject-Wise ISC 12th Specimen Question Papers Here

ICSE Sample Papers 2023 Latest News: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 examination and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 examination 2023 sample papers. Eligible students can check and download the subject-wise specimen papers from the official website of the Board at cisce.org. Through the sample question papers/ specimen question papers 2023, a student will know more about the board exam pattern, types of questions, marking scheme, and others.Also Read – NEET UG 2022 Counselling Seat Resignation Process Underway; Check Details Here

How to Download ICSE Class 12 Specimen Question Papers?

Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org .

. On the homepage, go to the “I.S.C Class XII” section.

Now click on the “Specimen Question Papers” option.

Click on “SPECIMEN QUESTION PAPERS ICSE – CLASS XII.” Now click “Year 2023.”

The ICSE Specimen question papers for class 12 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Click on the desired subject and download the sample paper for future reference.

Check Subject-Wise ICSE 12th Specimen Question Papers

