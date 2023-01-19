Home

NEET 2023 Application Likely To Begin From Next Month: Check Tentative Schedule, List Of Documents For Registration

According to the NEET 2023 exam date by NTA, the medical entrance test will be held on May 7, 2023.

NEET 2023: The candidates preparing for NEET 2023 must follow the syllabus which largely cover topics from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology based on Classes 11 and 12 syllabi.

NEET 2023 Application For Latest Update: The NTA is expected to release the application form for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2023, in February 2023. Earlier the NTA has already announced the NEET 2023 exam date and exam calendar for 2023. After the NEET 2023 application form is released, it will be available on the official website–neet.nta.nic.in

The candidates who are selected through NEET 2023 will get admission to MBBS, dental, AYUSH and nursing courses in top medical institutes of India including AIIMS, JIPMER and others.

NEET 2023: Registration Details

NEET 2023 Registration Details Events Dates NEET 2023 notification or exam date announcement 15-Dec-22 NEET 2023 registration process First week of March 2023 to First week of April 2023 NEET UG 2023 exam date 7-May-23 Total number of Questions 200 (180 applicable questions for attempt) Total Marks 720 Marking Scheme +4 for each correct answer -1 for each incorrect answer Total sections in the question paper 3 (Two sections for each subject) Section A – 35 questions Section B- 15 questions (10 to be attempted) Subjects Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany + Zoology)

NEET 2023: Exam Pattern

The exam patter for NEET 2023 will also be released along with the NEET notification. There will be a total of 200 questions in which 180 will be mandatory to attempt in the NEET exam. Out of total questions, 45 questions will be asked from Physics and Chemistry each. Biology section will have 90 questions.

NEET 2023: List of documents required for registration

Class 10 and Class 12 mark-sheet

Latest passport size photograph in JPG format (Size:10 kb to 200 kb)

Signature in JPG format (Size: 4kb to 30 kb)

Postcard size photograph in JPG format( (Size: 10kb to 200 kb)

Valid government ID proof.

Left-hand thumb impression in JPG format (Size: 10 kb to 200kb)

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc) in PDF format

NEET 2023: Here’s how to register

Visit the NTA official website neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the” Registration for NEET UG 2023”

On the next page select “New registration”

Complete the registration and proceed with the NEET application form

Enter all the details required

After filling upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the NEET 2023 application form

Take a printout and keep it for future reference



