Know the four prominent hereditary priest families of Tirupati Balaji Temple: Check their salaries and benefits inside

These four families belong to – Paidipalli, Gollapalli, Peddinthi and Tirupatamma. They have been responsible for all rituals in the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala for generations. Around 16000 staff members have been employed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Trust for various functions. The trust roped in 35 non-hereditary priests too at the temple.

Do you know who the priests of Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple are? How long have they been associated with the temple management for religious affairs, and what do they receive in return for their service?

There are four powerful families of priests performing religious management of Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple for centuries. The people of these families carried out rituals from morning to evening on a daily basis. As per tradition, the trust appoints 23 people as priests from these four rich families while the total number of staff is 58.

The chief priest is known as Prtadhan Arachak who is appointed through heredity. He received Rs 82,000 as per month salary. The other head priests are also appointed through heredity and they get an emolument of Rs 52,000 and other expenses. The salary of non-heredity priests varies as per their experience from Rs 30,000 to 60,000.

The temple priests get a residence to live and they receive other allowances apart from their salary. The retirement age of priests is 65 and after they get the benefits of retirement. Though the state government has excluded non-hereditary priests from this facility and a case has been pending before the court in this regard.











