Dussehra Ravan Dahan Timing 2024: Check time, place in Delhi, Noida, Ayodhya, Patna, Lucknow and other cities

Dussehra, also known as Vijaya Dashami, celebrates the victory of good over evil, marking Maa Durga’s triumph over Mahishasura and Lord Rama’s defeat of Ravana. Traditionally, this festival concludes both Durga Puja and Navratri. This year, Dussehra falls on October 12, but due to the Dashami tithi spanning across two days, it will also extend into October 13. However, the primary day for Dussehra festivities, including Ravan Dahan, will take place on October 12, during Pradosh Kaal. Take a look at city-wise Ravan Dahan timings below:-

Ravan Dahan timings:

The most auspicious time for burning the effigy of Ravana will be between 5:53 PM and 7:27 PM. This period, known as Pradosh Kaal in Hindu tradition, is considered highly favorable, and the effigy can be burned anytime from sunset up to two and a half hours afterward.

Shastra Puja Timing

On the day of Dussehra, Shastra Puja (weapon worship) holds special significance as it symbolizes victory. This ritual is performed during an auspicious time known as the Vijay Muhurat. In 2024, the most favorable time for Shastra Puja will be from 2:02 PM to 2:48 PM, lasting for a total of 46 minutes. Top places to watch Ravan Dahan in Dussehra 2024 Ravan Dahan in Delhi Delhi hosts some of the most spectacular Dussehra celebrations, with huge effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran being burned at locations such as: Red Fort Grounds (Lal Qila Maidan) – one of the largest celebrations in India.

– one of the largest celebrations in India. Ramlila Maidan – another iconic venue where thousands gather to witness the ceremony.

– another iconic venue where thousands gather to witness the ceremony. Other places include – Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Theater Lawns, Dwarka Sri Ram Leela Society, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Ravan Dahan in Noida Noida Stadium – a major location for the event with grand processions and performances.

– a major location for the event with grand processions and performances. Sector 62 Ramlila Ground – another spot with large-scale celebrations. Ravan Dahan in Ayodhya In Ayodhya, Lord Rama’s birthplace, the festival holds even greater significance, and the town witnesses grand Ramlilas and spiritual events. The Ravan Dahan is typically organized near: Ram Katha Park – a massive celebration drawing visitors from all over India.

– a massive celebration drawing visitors from all over India. Ram Ki Paidi – the banks of the Sarayu River are also popular for celebrations. Ravan Dahan in Patna In Patna, Dussehra celebrations are vibrant and draw huge crowds to: Gandhi Maidan – the city’s most iconic spot for Ravan Dahan, where large effigies are burned amidst fireworks and cultural performances. Ravan Dahan in Lucknow Lucknow also hosts grand celebrations at: Aishbagh Ramlila Ground – one of the oldest and largest venues in the city.

– one of the oldest and largest venues in the city. Jankipuram Ramlila Ground – another popular spot with thousands in attendance for the ceremony. Other Key Cities Kolkata : In the city known for its Durga Puja, the Dussehra celebrations will also feature Ravan Dahan at various venues like the Salt Lake Stadium .

: In the city known for its Durga Puja, the Dussehra celebrations will also feature Ravan Dahan at various venues like the . Jaipur: Adarsh Nagar Ramlila Ground and Jaipur Exhibition Ground host major Ravan Dahan events.











