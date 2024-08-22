Home

Amrit Udyan Opens For Public: Check Timings, How to Book Slot, Nearest Metro, Prohibited Items

New Delhi: Spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres, Amrit Udyan will remain open for the general public from August 16 to September 15, 2024. However, it is to be noted that August 29 will be exclusively reserved for sportspersons to mark National Sports Day and September 5 will be reserved for teachers on Teachers’ Day.

The Amrit Udyan will remain closed on all Mondays for maintenance. For entry, registration is mandatory, which is free of cost. Visitors can book their slot online on the Rashtrapati Bhavan website (https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/). Walk-in Visitors can register themselves through Self Service Kiosks placed outside Gate no. 35.

A free shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to Gate No.35 (entry gate for the Udyan) will also be available for the convenience of the visitors. “This year, the event will showcase the rich cultural heritage and unique traditions of Southern India. Experience Southern India like never before in this 4 day extravaganza,” reads the official statement. Check the step-by-step on how to book the slot, entry timings, how to reach, and other important details.

Amrit Udyan Open For Public: How to Book Your Visit?

Visit the official website of Rashtrapati Bhavan (https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/). Click on the ‘Delhi’ section. Now click on, ‘Amrit Udyan.’ Click on ‘Book Your Visit Now.’ Select Individual/Small Group(Max 30), Defence/ Para- Military(Max 30), Or School/College(Max.50) Now, select a date to check availability. Select the time of visit from the given timings. Depending upon your age, select the number of tickets from the given option: Indian (Below 8 years)/ Indian (8 years and above) /Foreigner. Enter your mobile number and you will receive an OTP. Enter the OTP given in the box.

Amrit Udyan Open For Public: Check Date And Timings

Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain open for the public from August 16 to September 15, 2024.

The Gardens will be open to visitors from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM (the last entry will be at 5:15 PM).

The Gardens will remain closed on Mondays.

Gardens will be opened exclusively to special groups of diverse citizens on the following dates:

1. Aug 29, 2024 – Sportspersons from all across the country (National Sports Day)

2. Sept 5, 2024 – Teachers from different fields (Teachers Day)

Amrit Udyan Entry Fee

As per the official website, booking of slots and entry to the Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan during Udyan Utsav Is free of cost. Entry to the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum will be free of cost for school children during the opening of Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition, 2024. Sportspersons and teachers can also visit the Museum without any charges on their exclusive days i.e. August 29 and September 5, 2024 respectively.

List of Prohibited/Allowed Items Inside Amrit Udyan

Mobile phones are allowed during the visit to the Gardens. Visitors are allowed to carry wallets, purses, handbags, water and milk bottles for babies, and umbrellas. Eatables / Paan/ Gutka/ Cigarettes/ Backpacks/ Cameras/ Video Cameras are not allowed inside the Gardens. Carrying arms and ammunition is strictly prohibited. All guidelines, including those related to security, displayed/announced at the Entry Gate 35 are applicable to all visitors regardless of mode of booking.

Amrit Udyan: Check Nearest Train, Metro, Road, Bus

Train

New Delhi Railway Station – 4.4 Km

Nizamuddin Railway Station – 9.4 Km

Old Delhi Railway Station – 9.5 Km

By Road

Amrit Udyan Entry (Gate no. 35) is located 2.7 kms from Connaught Place.

By Metro Station

Central Secretariat Metro Station – 2.0 Km

Shivaji Stadium Metro Station – 2.0 Km

Free shuttle service available from Gate No. 4 of Central Secretariat Metro Station











