Check Top Shayari, Hindi Poems, Wishes to Share With Your Special Ones

New Year 2023 Wishes: As 2022 witnessed its last sunset of the year on Saturday, people across the country are prepared to bid farewell to this year and welcome the next with new hopes and aspirations. For everyone, the year 2022 has been a mix of bitter and sweet events. Now is the time to prepare for 2023 and see what surprises this year has in store for us. In this article, we have provided you with some Shayari, greetings, and wishes that you can share with your friends and colleagues on social networking sites such as Facebook, and WhatsApp.

Happy New Year 2023: Check Shayaris to Share on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram

Raasta chahey jo ho, Manjil Tumhe Mile, Har Dariyaa Tum Paar Karo, Khushiyan Tumhe Mile, Is Saal Hi Nahi Har Saal Tumhe Naye Saal Ki Badhaai Mile.

Hasati hai aur rulati hai, ye zindagi humein kitne sundar rang dikhati hai, Nav Varsh mein asha hai aap par barse in khubsurat rango ki bahar, aapke ho har sapne saakar.

Har saal hai kuch khaas, Har saal mein hai apni mithas, Aane wala saal bhar de aapki zindagi mein hazaron khushiyan aur pyaar ka ehsas.

January gayi, February gayi, Gaye saare utsav, Naye saal ki belaa par jhoom raha sansaar, Ab Jiska apko tha besbri se intezaar, Khushi see bhara ho apke liye 2023 ka saal.

Beete palon ki sundar yaadon ko sambhal ke rakhe, aao chalein naye saal ki shuruwaad kare kuch achche lamhon see. Mil kar manayein naye saal ka din.

Wish you a Happy New Year 2023. May all your dreams come true this year. Cheers to new beginnings.

Happy New Year. It's time to celebrate! Cheers to new beginnings.

Happy New Year 2023: Check Wishes in Hindi to Share on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram

इस रिश्ते को यूँ ही बनाये रखना

दिल में यादों में चिराग जलाये रखना

बहुत प्यारा रहा 2022 का सफर

अब 2023 में भी ऐसा ही साथ बनाये रखना..!Happy New Year 2023!

नए साल में तू फिर से संभल,

गलत काम में न तू करना पहल,

ज़माने में सब कुछ मिलेगा तुझे,

बस देखने की तू अपनी नज़रें बदल! Happy New Year 2023!



