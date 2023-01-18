Home

Maharashtra

PM Modi to Inaugurate Projects in Mumbai Today: Check Traffic Advisory, List of Roads to Avoid

The traffic movement on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai is likely to be affected on Thursday because of the events.

PM Modi Will Inaugurate Various Developmental Projects in Mumbai on Thursday.

Mumbai: Going in line with the Centre’s focus on infrastructure development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka and Maharashtra on Thursday to lay foundation stones and inaugurate various developmental projects.

In Karnataka, PM Modi will visit the districts Yadgiri and Kalaburagi and will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects related to irrigation, drinking water and a National Highway development project at Kodeka in Yadgiri district.

In Mumbai also, he will inaugurate 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana and will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three hospitals that is 360-bedded Bhandup Multispeciality Municipal Hospital, 306-bedded Siddharth Nagar Hospital, Goregaon (West) and 152-bedded Oshiwara Maternity Home.

The traffic movement on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai is likely to be affected on Thursday because of the events.

Traffic Advisory:

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory and said there would be slow movement of traffic on South bound carriageway from 4.15 pm to 5.30 pm and North bound carriageway of the Western Express Highway from 5.30 pm to 6.45 pm.

Due to planned public function in BKC & Gundavali Metro station tomorrow, expect slow movement of traffic on South bound carriageway from 4.15 pm to 5.30 pm and North bound carriageway of WEH from 5.30 pm to 6.45 pm. Citizens are advised to plan commute accordingly. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 18, 2023

List of roads to avoid

In the traffic advisory, the Mumbai Police said a few roads have been closed for traffic and on other roads, the traffic will be diverted ahead of PM Modi’s visit. Roads leading to and from Bandra Kurla Complex and Gundavali Metro station are likely to remain affected on January 19. People have been advised to plan commute accordingly.

“Due to planned public function in BKC & Gundavali Metro station tomorrow, expect slow movement of traffic on South bound carriageway from 4.15 pm to 5.30 pm and North bound carriageway of WEH from 5.30 pm to 6.45 pm. Citizens are advised to plan commute accordingly,” Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted.

Flying Activities Banned

Ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Mumbai, various flying activities have been banned in the city under the limits of police stations at Bandra Kurla Complex and nearby areas.

Flying activities include use of drones, paragliders, and remote-controlled micro-light aircraft will not be allowed from noon till midnight under the jurisdictions of four police stations, namely BKC, Andheri, Meghwadi, and Jogeshwari on Thursday, the Mumbai Police said in an order on Wednesday.



