PM Modi’s Noida visit: Check traffic advisory, restrictions, key diversions, routes to avoid

Traffic from Greater Noida to Noida via the expressway will be diverted at Char Murti roundabout towards Sector 94.

Noida traffic police have planned diversions due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Semicon India Exposition at Expo Mart in Greater Noida on September 11. Restrictions will affect goods vehicles near the venue. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Yamuna Prasad, confirmed that heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles will face limitations on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and adjacent routes from 7.00 am to 11.00 pm. However, essential goods vehicles, such as those transporting milk, vegetables, and medical supplies, are exempted from these restrictions.

The measures aim to ensure smooth traffic flow and security during the high-profile event.

“The Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police has issued an important traffic advisory for September 11, 2024, in view of a high-profile visit to Greater Noida. Due to anticipated traffic disruptions, several routes will be diverted, and alternative routes have been suggested to facilitate smooth travel during the event,” said Noida Traffic Police in a post on X.

Check Noida traffic advisory for September 11

Key Diversions: Vehicles from Chilla Red Light to Greater Noida will be diverted at Sector 14A flyover towards Sector 15 round-about.

DND Flyway to Greater Noida: Traffic from DND Expressway to Greater Noida will be diverted at Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 16.

Kalindi Kunj Border to Greater Noida: Traffic from Kalindi Border to Greater Noida will be diverted at Sector 37.

Sector 37 to Greater Noida: Sector 37 to Greater Noida traffic will be diverted at Sector 44 round-about to double service road.

Noida to Jewar Toll: Vehicles from Agra to Noida will be diverted after Jewar Toll towards Sobata underpass.

Pari Chowk to Greater Noida West: Traffic from Pari Chowk to Noida-Greater Noida will be diverted to Surajpur route.

Surajpur to Sector 130: Traffic from Surajpur to Pari Chowk will be diverted to Sector 130.

P-3 Roundabout to Greater Noida West: Traffic from P3 roundabout to Surajpur/Greater Noida West will be diverted at P3 roundabout towards Swarn Nagari.

Hindon Cut to Sector 151: Traffic from Agra to Noida via Hindon Cut will be diverted at Sector 151 to double service road.

Traffic from Greater Noida to Noida via the expressway will be diverted at Char Murti roundabout towards Sector 94.

Film City Flyover to DND Flyway: Traffic from GIP Mall via Filmcity flyover towards will be diverted via the U-turn under the flyover.

Rajnigandha Chowk to DND Flyway: Traffic from Rajnigandha Chowk towards DND will be diverted via DSC via Ashoka Nagar.

The police have announced a strict prohibition on vehicles heading towards Expo Mart post-event. To provide assistance and information, a dedicated helpline has been set up at 9971009001 by the traffic police.

The three-day event, a collaboration between SEMI, Messe Muenchen India, and the Electronic Industries Association of India, will spotlight the semiconductor industry’s significance in smartphone, automotive technology, and data storage innovations. Scheduled from Sept 11 to 13, the inaugural edition will be co-hosted with Electronica India and Productronica India, promising a comprehensive exploration of cutting-edge technologies.











