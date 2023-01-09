Check UPMSP 10th English Model Paper, Marking Scheme Here

UP Board Model Papers 2022- 2023 at upmsp.edu.in: In this article, we will primarily discuss the UPMSP Class 10 English model paper.

UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet Soon at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Model Papers 2022- 2023 at upmsp.edu.in: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has already released the Model papers for the UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th examinations. Interested students can download the model paper from the official website of the Board at upmsp.edu.in. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is yet to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 exam timetables. In this article, we will primarily discuss the UPMSP Class 10 English model paper.

Through the model test paper, a student will know more about the board exam pattern, types of questions, marking scheme, and others.

How to Download Uttar Pradesh UP Board Class 10th English Model Paper?

Check step by step by step guide to download the model test paper.

Visit the official website of the Board at upmsp.edu.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Model Paper.”

You will be directed to a new webpage.

The UP Board Model Paper for class 10 and Class 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Look for the ‘917 – English’ subject in the ‘Model Paper Class 10th’ section.

Click on the ‘download’ option beside the desired subject.

Your UP Board Model Test Paper will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Uttar Pradesh UP Board Class 10th Board English Exams 2023: Check General Instructions, Marking Scheme Here

Candidates will be given the first 15 minutes for reading the question paper carefully.

All questions are compulsory.

This question paper is divided into two parts – Part A and Part B

Part A consists of 20 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each.

Read the question-wise instructions and mark your answer on the given OMR sheet. Do not erase, cut or use whitener on the OMR sheet.

Part B consists of descriptive-type questions. Marks are indicated against each question.

Note: The instructions are mentioned on the UP Board Class X (2022-23) Model Test Paper.

This year, the UP Board is likely to conduct the theory exams in March, while the UP board practical exams 2023 will be conducted from February 16 to 28, 2023, tentatively. Students must have to score minimum 33 per cent marks in order to qualify the board exams.

The exam pattern will be different in the 2022-23 academic year. The question papers will be divided into two sections: multiple-choice and subjective questions. Around 30% of the question paper, or the first section of 20 marks, will be multiple choice questions that candidates must answer on an OMR sheet. The second section, worth 70% or 50 marks, will consist of descriptive questions to be answered on the traditional copy as before.

Over 58 lakh candidates will appear this year in the UP board exam. As per the data released by the UPMSP UP Board, nearly 31,16,458 students have registered for the Class 10 exam. Meanwhile, nearly 27,50,871 students have registered for the class 12 examination. Students are advised to visit the official website of the Board at upmsp.edu.in for the latest updates.



