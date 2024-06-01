Home

Is Ajit Pawar Losing Battle Of Baramati? Supriya Sule Vs Sunetra Pawar: Check What Exit Polls Predicted On Maharashtra

The exit poll has predicted that the Shiv Sena Thackeray camp will get 14 seats, NCP(Sharad Pawar) will get six seats and Congress will win five seats.

The 48 seats in Maharashtra were fought between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shiv Sena (Shinde); and NCP (Ajit Pawar) vs NCP (Sharad Pawar). BJP contested on 28 seats, Eknath Shinde on 14 and Ajit Pawar on 5 seats.

Whereas, among INDIA bloc Shiv sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) contested on 21 seats, followed by Congress on 17 and NCP 10.

The Republic Bharat-Matrize exit polls predicted that the NDA alliance in Maharashtra (Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, BJP) will win 30 to 36 seats, while the Uddhav, Sharad Pawar, Congress consisting of the INDIA alliance members are projected to win 13 to 19 out of the total 48 seats.

Will AJit Pawar’s Wife Sunetra Pawar Win In Baramati?

After parting ways with uncle Ajit Pawar allied with BJP and fought election against the party of Sharad Pawar. Sunetra Pawar who is wife of Ajit Pawar is fighting against Sharad Pawar’s daughter, Supriya Sule. The battle of Baramati became most prestigious for Sharad Pawar and also for Ajit Pawar as it will decide who has the original cadre of NCP. Check what exit polls are predicting about the Baramati constituency results.

According to TV9 polstrat exit polls, Ajit Pawar may suffer a setback in Baramati as the NCP (SP) candidate and Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule may win Lok Sabha election.

As per the TV9 exit poll, the BJP will get 18 seats, Shiv Sena 4, whereas the NCP (Ajit Pawar) will not win a single seat.

