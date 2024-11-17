Check whats allowed, whats not

Home

GRAP-4 imposed as Delhi air quality remains ‘severe’: Check what’s allowed, what’s not

GRAP Stage 4 anti-pollution measures have been imposed in Delhi-NCR and will come into force from Monday as air quality in Delhi has plunged to the “severe” category.

Delhi Pollution: With Delhi and NCR’s air quality deteriorating to the ‘severe’ category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has swiftly imposed Stage-IV (Severe+) actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Stage-IV measures will take effect from tomorrow at 8 AM.

As the air quality fell to a hazardous level, CAQM imposed a ban on heavy vehicles such as trucks in the national capital. The Commission has also temporarily halted construction at public projects.

The national capital’s daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 441 today, which further increased to 457 today at 7 PM.

On November 17th, the GRAP sub-committee held an emergency gathering. They meticulously evaluated the present air quality data, alongside weather patterns and predictions provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). Before this, the sub-committee had put into action measures Stage-I, Stage-II, and Stage-III on October 14, October 21, and November 14, respectively, as part of their response strategy.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi took to X and announced the suspension of physical classes as GRAP-4 restrictions come into effect from Monday. She informed that all classes, except for Classes 10 and 12, will shift to online mode until further notice.

The decision follows a sharp deterioration in air quality in Delhi-NCR on Sunday, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to enforce Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a meeting with HoDs of all concerned departments on Monday afternoon at the Delhi Secretariat for the effective implementation of GRAP-IV in Delhi.











