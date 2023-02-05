Checkout The List Of This Year Nominees, How To Watch The Ceremony
Here’s the complete list of 2023 Grammy nominees.
With the 2023 Grammys ceremony all set to take place tomorrow in Los Angeles, the hype around the upcoming musical night is at an all-time high. Officially known as the 65th Grammy Awards, the ceremony will be aired live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, and it will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 pm ET / 5-8:30 pm PT+, as per the official website of Grammys. This year, as the Recording Academy unveiled its newest slate of nominees on November 15 2022, singer-songwriter Beyonce led the 2023 Grammy nominations with nine nods and a tie for the most-nominated artist of all time.
According to Billboard, Queen B’s three nominations are in the Big Four categories, with ‘Renaissance’ up for album of the year and ‘Break My Soul’ vying for record and song of the year. At second place in the 2023 Grammys nominations list is Kendrick Lamar, who also has three Big Four nods in the album of the year along with record and song of the year categories.
Record of the Year
- ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ — ABBA’
- Easy on Me’ – Adele
- ‘Break My Soul’ – Beyonce
- ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ — Mary J. Blige
- ‘You and Me on the Rock’ — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
- ‘Woman’ — Doja Cat
- ‘Bad Habit’ — Steve Lacy
- ‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar
- ‘About Damn Time’ – Lizzo
- ‘As It Was’ — Harry Styles
Album of the Year
- Voyage – ABBA
- 30 – Adele
- Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
- RENAISSANCE – Beyonce
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
- In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
- Music of the Spheres – Coldplay
- Morale and The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
- Special – Lizzo
- Harry’s House — Harry Styles
Song Of The Year
- ‘abcdefu’ – GAYLE
- ‘About Damn Time’ – Lizzo
- ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)’ — Taylor Swift
- ‘As It Was’ — Harry Styles
- ‘Bad Habit’ — Steve Lacy
- ‘Break My Soul’ – Beyonce
- ‘Easy on Me’ – Adele
- ‘God Did’ — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
- ‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar
- ‘Just Like That’ — Bonnie Raitt
Best New Artist
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- DOMi and JD Beck
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Maneskin
- Muni Long
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
Best Music Video
- Easy on Me – Adele
- Yet To Come – BTS
- Woman — Doja Cat
- The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
- As It Was — Harry Styles
- All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Solo Performance
- ‘Easy on Me’ — Adele
- ‘Moscow Mule’ — Bad Bunny
- ‘Woman’ — Doja Cat
- ‘Bad Habit’ — Steve Lacy
- ‘About Damn Time’ — Lizzo
- ‘As It Was’ — Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ — ABBA
- ‘Bam Bam’ — Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran
- ‘My Universe’ — Coldplay and BTS
- ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’ — Post Malone and Doja Cat
- ‘Unholy’ — Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Higher — Michael Buble
- When Christmas Comes Around… — Kelly Clarkson
- I Dream of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones
- Evergreen — Pentatonix
- Thank You — Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Voyage — ABBA
- 30 — Adele
- Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
- Special — Lizzo
- Harry’s House — Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- ‘Break My Soul’ — Beyonce
- ‘Rosewood’ — Bonobo
- ‘Don’t Forget My Love’ — Diplo and Miguel
- ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ — David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
- ‘Intimidated’ — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.
- ‘On My Knees’ — Rufus Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- Renaissance — Beyonce
- Fragments — Bonobo
- Diplo — Diplo
- The Last Goodbye — Odesza
- Surrender — Rufus Du Sol
Best Instrumental Composition
- ‘African Tales’ — Paquito D’Rivera
- ‘El Pais Invisible’ — Miguel Zenon
- ‘Frontiers (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues’ — Danilo Perez
- ‘Refuge’ — Geoffrey Keezer
- ‘Snapshots’ — Pascal Le Beouf
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella
- ‘As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)’ — Armand Hutton
- ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ — Matt Cusson
- ‘Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)’ — Danny Elfman
- ‘Minnesota, WI’ — Remy Le Beouf
- ‘Scrapple from the Apple’ — John Beasley
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
- ‘Let it Happen’ — Louis Cole
- ‘Never Gonna Be Alone’ — Jacob Collier
- ‘Optimistic Voices/No Love Dying’ — Cecile McLorin Salvant
- ‘Songbird (Orchestral Version)’ — Vince Mendoza
- ‘2+2=5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)’ — Nathan Schram and Becca Stevens
Best Rap Performance
- ‘God Did’ — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
- ‘Vegas’ — Doja Cat
- ‘Pushin P’ — Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug
- ‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go)’ — Hitkidd and Glorilla
- ‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- ‘Beautiful’ — DJ Khaled feat. Future and SZA
- ‘Wait For U’ — Future feat. Drake and Tems
- ‘First Class’ — Jack Harlow
- ‘Die Hard’ — Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst and Amanda Reifer
- ‘Big Energy (Live)’ — Latto
Best Rap Song
- ‘Churchill Downs’ — Jack Harlow feat. Drake
- ‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar
- ‘Wait For U’ — Future feat. Drake and Tems
- ‘God Did’ — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
- ‘Pushin P’ — Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug
Best Rap Album
- God Did — DJ Khaled
- I Never Liked You — Future
- Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow
- Morale and the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
- It’s Almost Dry — Pusha T
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Amy Allen
- Nina Charles
- Tobias Jesso Jr.
- The-Dream
- Laura Veltz
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Elvis
- Encanto
- Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2)
- Top Gun: Maverick
- West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
- The Batman — Michael Giacchino
- Encanto — Germaine Franco
- No Time To Die — Hans Zimmer
- The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood
- Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell
Best Song Written for Visual Media
- ‘Be Alive (From King Richard)’ — Beyonce and Darius Scott Dixon
- ‘Carolina (From Where the Crawdads Sing)’ — Taylor Swift
- ‘Hold My Hand (From Top Gun: Maverick)’ — Lady Gaga and Bloodpop
- ‘Keep Rising (The Woman King) (From The Woman King)’ — Jessy Wilson, Angelique Kidjo, and Jeremy Lutito
- ‘Nobody Like U (From Turning Red)’ — Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
- ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno (From Encanto)’ — Lin-Manuel Miranda
Best Comedy Album
- The Closer — Dave Chappelle
- Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan
- A Little Brains, A Little Talent — Randy Rainbow
- Sorry — Louis CK
- We All Scream — Patton Oswalt
Best R&B Performance
- ‘Virgo’s Groove’ — Beyonce
- ‘Over’ — Lucky Daye
- ‘Hurt Me So Good’ — Jazmine Sullivan
- ‘Here With Me’ — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak
- ‘Hrs and Hrs’ — Muni Long
