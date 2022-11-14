Monday, November 14, 2022
National

Checkout The Whopping Star Cast Fees Of Bhediya, Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starre Bhediya is all set to release on 25th of November, 2022. Checkout the whopping star cast fees of Bhediya. Watch this video.

Bhediya star cast fees: The much awaited movie Bhediya, which stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making. Well, We have seen some beautiful BTS pictures during the making, which have grabbed the eyeballs of the fans all over the social media. The trailer of the film is also and is getting positive response from audience. Well, We are really looking forward to the movie. Now reportedly, the movie has been made in a very high budget and the actors in the film have also charged a really hefty sum for their roles. Having said that, let us have a look at the reported fees charged by the cast of the movie Bhediya. Watch video.




Published Date: November 14, 2022 1:08 PM IST





