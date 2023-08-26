In the culinary world, certain ingredients stand out for their versatility, health benefits, and unique flavours. One such ingredient is the avocado – a green, buttery fruit that has been capturing the attention of food enthusiasts worldwide and is also getting a lot of popularity in India.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor launches Avocado ki Pathshala

Embracing this trend, renowned Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has initiated a consumer education campaign titled “Avocado ki Paathshala,” a comprehensive guide to exploring the wonders of avocados in the culinary realm on his social media handles in association with World Avocado Organization. This online initiative aims to educate consumers about basics of avocados.

Through the Avocado ki Paathshala series, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared valuable insights on how to choose, cut and store avocados and also how to easily integrate them in varied Indian cuisines.

“Get ready to enrol in Avocado Ki Paathshala! Join us as we share interesting tips and recipes that will teach you everything you need to know about this creamy and nutritious superfood!” says Chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

“We could not have found a better voice than Chef Sanjeev Kapoor to talk about Avocados to Indian consumers. We are honoured that he has taken this initiative. India is one of the fastest growing markets for avocados and with Chef Kapoor’s knowledge and reach, many consumers will learn how to include this highly nutritious fruit in their everyday diet,” remarked Zac Bard, President of World Avocado Organization.

Courtesy:

www.instagram.com/sanjeevkapoor

www.facebook.com/ChefSanjeevKapoor

About the World Avocado Organization

The World Avocado Organization is a non-profit organisation founded in 2016 whose members are avocado growers, exporters and importers from around the world – including the top four grower supplier countries to the EU and UK. The World Avocado Organization promotes the consumption of avocados based on their nutritional value and recognised health benefits. It also shares information and insights on avocado production, supply chains and sustainability with the public.

For further information, please visit avocadofruitoflife.com.

