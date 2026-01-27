PITTSBURGH

Jan. 27, 2026

Draws air samples from operator-selected locations;

Delivers the sample to the sensor, which transmits real-time data to a handheld monitor running proprietary SafeCide software for display and data logging;

Passes the analyzed samples through a purpose-built PAA-scrubbing filter; and

Safely vents the filtered air back into the atmosphere.

/PRNewswire/ — ChemDAQ, a global leader in hazardous gas detection, today announced the launch of the SafeCide™ Personal Sampler (SPS), a continuous, real-time monitoring device designed to help food and beverage processing facilities better manage worker exposure to peracetic acid (PAA). The portable device supports workplace safety programs by providing immediate visibility into hazardous chemical vapors commonly used in pathogen control applications. Antimicrobial and disinfectant chemicals such as PAA are essential in food and beverage processing, where eliminating pathogens is critical to consumer safety. However, protecting workers from hazardous chemical vapors requires more than periodic checks. The SafeCide™ Personal Sampler delivers accurate, real-time exposure data to support proactive risk management in dynamic processing environments. The battery-powered SPS is a belt-worn or handheld device specifically configured for portable PAA detection. It pairs with ChemDAQ's proven E-Cell® Sensor to deliver reliable, real-time exposure measurements and integrates seamlessly with ChemDAQ's widely adopted SafeCide Monitoring System. The core of the SPS is an innovative micro-diaphragm pump that:The operator can quickly switch between a lapel-clip personal breathing-zone inlet for industrial hygiene monitoring and a retractable 36-inch (0.9-meter) remote-sampling inlet wand. Interchangeable without tools, both inlets yield direct access to PAA concentrations for real-time readings and instantaneously calculated time-weighted averages. The customer-centric design keeps the user fully aware of the device's internal status. Clear visual indicators and audible alarms convey critical information — such as battery charge levels and airway integrity — that are essential to reliable, accurate performance. Alex Hiliker, ChemDAQ's Executive Vice President, noted, "Our customers rely on ChemDAQ technology every day to keep their teams safe from overexposure to PAA, the use of which is critical to preventing foodborne illnesses for consumers around the world. We owe it to the workers who conduct these essential processes to keep innovating. The personal sampling system takes occupational exposure monitoring to a whole new level, adding additional tools that aid in both accuracy and precision." He added, "The immediate safety benefits are obvious, but the strategic implications are dramatic: smarter planning, better-targeted investments, and lower risk of exposure-related downtime." ChemDAQ is poised to roll out SPS models specifically configured for hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) and ethylene oxide (EtO) vapors later this year.