The new SafeCide™ Personal Sampler provides food and beverage processors with real-time data to better manage disinfectant exposure and maintain safe operating environments. PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — ChemDAQ, a global leader in hazardous gas detection, today announced the launch of the SafeCide™ Personal Sampler (SPS), a continuous, real-time monitoring device designed to help food and beverage processing facilities better manage worker exposure to peracetic acid (PAA). The portable device supports workplace safety programs by providing immediate visibility into hazardous chemical vapors commonly used in pathogen control applications. Antimicrobial and disinfectant chemicals such as PAA are essential in food and beverage processing, where eliminating pathogens is critical to consumer safety. However, protecting workers from hazardous chemical vapors requires more than periodic checks. The SafeCide™ Personal Sampler delivers accurate, real-time exposure data to support proactive risk management in dynamic processing environments. The battery-powered SPS is a belt-worn or handheld device specifically configured for portable PAA detection. It pairs with ChemDAQ’s proven E-Cell® Sensor to deliver reliable, real-time exposure measurements and integrates seamlessly with ChemDAQ’s widely adopted SafeCide Monitoring System. The core of the SPS is an innovative micro-diaphragm pump that:
ChemDAQ’s mission is to empower customers to eliminate workplace exposure to toxic chemicals through innovative monitoring and control solutions, industry-leading partnerships, and superior safety expertise. Our industry-leading gas detection systems were initially deployed in US hospitals and medical device sterilization operations. The company has since expanded globally to serve more than 600 customers within the healthcare, medical device manufacturing, food and beverage packaging, and protein processing industries. To learn more about how ChemDAQ provides safer workplaces, less risk, and next-level protection, visit www.chemdaq.com. SOURCE ChemDAQ
- Draws air samples from operator-selected locations;
- Delivers the sample to the sensor, which transmits real-time data to a handheld monitor running proprietary SafeCide software for display and data logging;
- Passes the analyzed samples through a purpose-built PAA-scrubbing filter; and
- Safely vents the filtered air back into the atmosphere.
ChemDAQ’s mission is to empower customers to eliminate workplace exposure to toxic chemicals through innovative monitoring and control solutions, industry-leading partnerships, and superior safety expertise. Our industry-leading gas detection systems were initially deployed in US hospitals and medical device sterilization operations. The company has since expanded globally to serve more than 600 customers within the healthcare, medical device manufacturing, food and beverage packaging, and protein processing industries. To learn more about how ChemDAQ provides safer workplaces, less risk, and next-level protection, visit www.chemdaq.com. SOURCE ChemDAQ
Source link
Leave a Reply