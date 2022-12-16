Chennai Airport Issues Advisory For Passengers. Check Full Guidelines

The advisory has been issued by the Chennai airport to beat the holiday rush in view of the upcoming festive season.

Chennai: Due to the surge in air travel for festive season, the Chennai airport on Friday issued an advisory and asked the passengers to arrive well in advance at the airport prior to their scheduled departure. The advisory has been issued to beat the holiday rush in view of the upcoming festive season.

“Due to the surge in air travel owing to the festive season, we request our valued passengers to arrive at the airport well in advance to have a hassle-free transit,” Chennai airport said in a tweet.

The festive season is here!

Traveling to be with your loved ones?

Here is a simple tip to make your journey seamless.@AAI_Official | @pibchennai #airtravel #festiveseason pic.twitter.com/5JMUgn7SLs — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) December 16, 2022

The Chennai airport is expecting a surge in passenger volume in the festive season and it is likely to rise further with the onset of the festive season.

The advisory comes as passengers for the last two weeks have been posting pictures and videos of long queues and crowding at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

One such advisory was issued recently by the Guwahati airport, asking passengers to arrive at least three hours prior to their scheduled departure. “We request all our passengers, transiting through the airport, to allocate additional time for travel-related formalities and mandatory security protocols.



