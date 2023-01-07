Now purchase metro tickets on WhatsApp and escape the long queues.

Chennai Metro To Introduce WhatsApp Ticket Facility Soon | Here Is How To Buy It Online

Chennai: Metro facility in Chennai has saved travel time and money for most of the commuters. But the serpentine queues for purchasing the token takes ages and is one of the hassles the travellers have to face. But now, commuters will be able to simple show their tickets on WhatsApp through Chennai Metro Rail and will not have to stand in long lines reported The Hindu.

Chennai Metro Rail WhatsApp Ticket

A WhatsApp number will be provided on which commuters can send a message for the ticket.

Commuters will be given options to chose their ticket on WhatsApp.

After entering the start and end destination station, passenger will be directed to payment gateway where they can use net banking, mobile wallet, credit card, or debit card.

Finally, the ticket can be downloaded and there is no need to stand in queue.

According to report by Hindu, the number will be displayed at stations, trains and social media. Initially, the number will be available to generate online tickets and later it might as well be used fir asking questions and giving general information.

This moves come after the Chennai Metro Rail saw mass footfall and long queues for buying tickets or for smart card top up. Initially, the metro had token and smart card system. During the pandemic CMRL introduced QR code tickets for contactless transaction.

WhatsApp ticket for metro is already been introduced in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.



