NationalPolitics

Chennai Police issues traffic Advisory, Check routes to avoid, timings and other key details

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 6, 2024
0 98 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • IAF Airshow: Chennai Police issues traffic Advisory, Check routes to avoid, timings and other key details

This year, the theme of the IAF airshow is ‘Bhartiya Vayu Sena – Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar’, meaning potent, powerful, and self-reliant.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Image for representational purposes
Image for representational purposes

Chennai: The much-anticipated Air Show 2024, conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) as part of its 92nd anniversary, is being conducted on Sunday at Marina Beach. Owing to the event where 15 lakh people likely to attend, the Greater Chennai Police has deployed 6,500 cops and 1,500 home guards to witness the smooth functioning of the event.

This year, the theme of the IAF airshow is ‘Bhartiya Vayu Sena – Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar’, meaning potent, powerful, and self-reliant.

IAF airshow: Traffic advisory

Chennai Traffic Police issued a travel advisory, recommending commuters to use Metro and Chennai Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), i.e., the local train services to avoid congestion and reach the venue “comfortably”. The Chennai police, on its X account, issued a detailed statement, outlining parking lots, and which roads to avoid for traffic congestion.

IAF Chennai airshow: All You need to know

  • 72 aircraft, including Rafale, SU-30, MIGs, Jaguars, and Tejas, will be featured in the air show.
  • The aircraft would take off from air force stations in Tambaram, Thanjavur, Sulur and the training command base in Bengaluru.
  • According to the media reports, each participating team will converge above the East Coast Road and then fly to the Marina Beach
  • The show at Chennai marks the third Air Force celebration outside Delhi, and is the first of its kind to be held in South India.

IAF airshow: Live streaming

People who are not in Chennai, can catch the he IAF airshow live on the official YouTube channels of Doordarshan National and Doordarshan Tamil between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday.







Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 6, 2024
0 98 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

LIVE UPDATES: Exit Polls 2024 for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir

October 5, 2024

Govt school teacher suspended for alleged corporal punishment in J-K’s Kishtwar

October 5, 2024

Israeli Embassy’s ‘unusual’ request to Delhi Police, wants shooting…

October 5, 2024

Rajnath Singh commends DRDO for successful VSHORADS missile test in Pokhran, Rajasthan

October 5, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow